Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit Announces Finalists for $10K Business Plan Competition and The Silicon Valley Innovation Competition 2019, Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs

BERKELEY, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists have been announced for this year's Business Plan Competition and AARP Innovation Labs Pitch Competition on June 6th at the Claremont Club and Spa, Berkeley, California. The Business Plan Competition features companies pitching their ideas to a diverse panel of judges for feedback, funding and a $10,000 prize. Returning this year, is the Silicon Valley Innovation Competition 2019, Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs. This year the competition focused on companies that promote financial empowerment and resilience through solutions that leverage social connections. The winning team will go on to the AARP Innovation Pitch Event in Washington, DC, in October of 2019.

Finalists for the $10K Business Plan Competition are:

Miigen – A Private Social Platform that is enhancing the quality of later life living and the mental well-being of our aging population.

Soundmind, Inc – Enterprise voice assistant platform for senior care providers to easily deliver personalized care

VitalTech – A cloud-based platform that improves boomers' health and wellness through connected care.

Toi Labs – Toilet technology that enables early interventions to avoid preventable hospitalizations.

NeuraMetrix –Measuring the "inconsistency" of Typing Cadence on a computer to aid in monitoring cognitive and motor functions of patients diagnosed with brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Judges for the Business Plan Competition: Dan Hermann, President & CEO, Head of Investment Banking, Ziegler LinkAge Funds, LP, Allison Sekular, Managing Director, CABHI, Carrie Williams, Principal, McKesson Ventures, Danielle DeLancey, Investor, Wilmont Ventures, Jake Nice, Principal, Nationwide Ventures

The Silicon Valley Innovation Competition 2019, Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs are:

Diamond NestEgg – Diamond NestEgg is a complete and holistic financial wellness solution for aging baby boomers and seniors, focused initially on bill payment, budgeting, financial coaching and fraud monitoring.

Work at Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE) – WAHVE pairs companies looking for specific skills with the veteran talent who have them so that businesses get the quality and knowledge they need while vintage professionals have work flexibility.

Help-Full – Help-Full is a community network where members of all ages connect with each other.

Golden – Golden's financial care app connects financial institutions with family caregivers to increase our seniors' financial health, resiliency and security.

Judges for this competition are potential end consumers of the products and services, embedded in the Summit audience to judge the event.

Julie Rasooly, CEO/Founder of PuraCath Medical Inc. and Venture Parter in Shikra Limited, was the 2011 Business Plan Competition winner. ""I am thrilled to announce 2019's Silicon Valley Boomer Venture business plan competition finalists. As a Boomer alum winner, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and now investor, I am so excited to see this year's winner for our business plan competition. We were fortunate to receive many high quality business plans this year and we can't wait to see them all in a few days!"

"I am especially thrilled with quality of submissions for the Business Plans as well as The Silicon Valley Innovation Competition 2019, Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs this year- we continue see amazing growth of longevity market and activity in this space over the 16 years we've produced this Summit," said Mary Furlong, Executive Producer. "This will be an exciting pitch event and we are delighted to support competition focused on financial resilience."

Mary Furlong and Associates is Founder and Executive Producer of the event; Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging , is Co-Producer; and Susan Davis, Susan Davis International , is Event Producer.

About Mary Furlong & Associates/ Mary Furlong

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development, marketing, and public relations strategic communications firm headquartered in San Francisco. Previously, Mary founded SeniorNet in 1986, ThirdAge Media in 1996. She won the ASA Leadership Award, was profiled as one of Fortune Small Business Top 25, and Time Digital Top 50. In 2011, Mary received an award as one of the top 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is also the author of "Turning Silver into Gold: How to Profit in the New Boomer Marketplace. For the past 15 years, Mary has produced the industry-leading What's Next Boomer Business Summit and the Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit. She has appeared on NBC, CBS, and NPR and is an advisor to the Ziegler Link•age Longevity Fund, LP.

About Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging

Lori K. Bitter provides strategic consulting, research and development for companies seeking to engage with mature consumers at her consultancy The Business of Aging. Her current research, Hacking Longevity, was funded in part by AARP, GreatCall, Wells Fargo Advisors and Proctor & Gamble Innovations. She is a 2017 Influencer in Aging, named by Next Avenue and author of The Grandparent Economy. She was president of J. Walter Thompson's Boomer division, JWT BOOM, the nation's leading mature market advertising and marketing company and led that firm's annual Boomer marketing event for five years. www.thebusinessofaging.com

About SDI

SDI is a global strategic communications and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. For over 35 years the agency has provided advice and counsel to U.S. and foreign government agencies, multinationals, leading institutions, as well as business and government executives, and has created and delivered award-winning stakeholder campaigns. SDI's Special Events Team has been consistently recognized with the top awards in the industry and has co-produced five Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summits with Mary Furlong. www.susandavis.com

