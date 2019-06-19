Silicon Valley Business Journal Names Tivic Health's Blake Gurfein to Annual 40 Under 40 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Valley Business Journal today named Tivic Health Systems' Chief Scientific Officer, Blake Gurfein, PhD to their annual 40 Under 40 Awards which honors 40 business executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders and community officials who have made an indelible mark before they reached the age of 40.

This year's class, which is equally split between men and women, includes 12 people with the title of chief executive officer, alongside a chief business officer, a chief revenue officer, as well as more unique titles such as director of cyber, principal technologist and even master chocolatier.

"I am honored to be among this exceptional group of executives that are making major contributions to their communities and businesses," said Blake Gurfein, chief scientific officer at Tivic Heath and assistant adjunct professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). "Thank you to the Silicon Valley Business Journal for recognizing the important work we are doing to bring innovative, bioelectronic medical device solutions to those with chronic conditions and diseases. It's an especially exciting time because we are about to launch ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief after several months of clinical trials culminating in an FDA clearance. I'm also gratified to bring awareness to the important work being done by Community Housing Partnership to help homeless individuals in the San Francisco Bay Area secure housing and become self-sufficient."

"Blake Gurfein has made tremendous scientific and cultural contributions at Tivic Health, in his prior work at UCSF and Rio Grande Neurosciences, and through his work with the community," added Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "The Tivic Health team is pleased to see him recognized by Silicon Valley Business Journal."

"The 40 Under 40 awards are among the most prestigious we give out each year," said J. Jennings Moss, editor-in-chief and general manager of the Silicon Valley Business Journal. "We pick the 40 not just because they're great at business or have shown real success in their careers. We pick them because they're leaders, both in their workplace and in the community."

A panel of judges that includes past 40 Under 40 honorees and Silicon Valley Business Journal editors looked at a variety of factors to determine who would be in the 40, among them: success at work, career trajectory and involvement in outside charitable activities. The final decision of who made it into the 40 Under 40 class for 2019 was made by Silicon Valley Business Journal's senior editorial team.

The 2019 40 Under 40 class will be profiled in the July 26 issue of the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The honorees will be celebrated at a special event on Thursday, July 25, at Club Auto Sport in San Jose.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products, empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit www.tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

SOURCE Tivic Health Systems Inc.