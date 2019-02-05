Silicon Valley Investment Company Redevelops Durham Boutique Retail Center

SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wilson Investment Properties is a fast growing syndicator of commercial and multifamily properties across the nation that provides private share investments to both accredited and non-accredited investors starting at $50,000.

Wilson Investment Properties is offering a boutique retail redevelopment project in Durham, North Carolina. This investment is available to accredited investors only.

Before and after of the project

The company is to acquire an existing 12,000 sq ft retail building and adjacent vacant lot, and to expand and re-develop it into a 17,000 sq ft trendy neighborhood gathering center. The projected holding period is an attractive 4 year term. Entitlement is already 90% complete, and the project is expected to break ground on the expansion 30 days after closing of the purchase.

This center will feature local service industry tenants, and our targets include local restaurants, breweries, a dentist, and a veterinary clinic.

The project is being managed by Raleigh born and raised native co-sponsor, with 26 years of commercial real estate development experience predominantly in the Raleigh-Durham market.

Durham is located in the Research Triangle (term originally coined in the 1950's from being the home to numerous high-tech companies), which includes three major research universities, North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as the cities of Raleigh and Durham and the town of Chapel Hill. The Research Triangle Park is home to over 200 companies (including the second-largest IBM operation globally, Cisco, and NetApp) employing over 60,000 workers.

Wilson Investment Properties has an upcoming Webinar and Live Event for investors to learn more about this opportunity:

Webinar: February 26 , 12PM PST . Register at https://tinyurl.com/durhamwebinar

, . Register at Live Event: February 26 , 7PM PST at the Bently Reserve, San Francisco . RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/durhamsfevent

Please contact info@tomwilsonproperties.com to receive more information about this investment.

Since commercial real estate is a little known alternative investment class to the main street investment community, Wilson Investment Properties has been very active in educating this investment community about the benefits of commercial real estate and syndications.

Wilson Investment Properties ( www.wilsoninvest.com ) proudly sponsors the Bay Area Commercial & Multifamily (www. BACOMM .club) club that serves as a monthly educational forum for people of all experience levels to learn about commercial real estate and syndications.

