Silicon Valley Legend Selects Miami As Headquarters for Latest Fintech Startup

MIAMI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former PayPal CEO and serial fintech entrepreneur Bill Harris has moved to Miami to launch Nirvana Technology (Nirvana), a global digital bank. Based in Wynwood, the fresh company is now hiring high-tech talent across engineering, product, marketing, and operations.

Harris was also CEO of Intuit, founding CEO of Personal Capital, and founder of seven other successful financial technology and cybersecurity startups. Over 30 years, he helped build multiple "unicorns", while also serving on the boards of RSA Security, Yodlee, GoDaddy, Success Factors, and Care.com.

"We're bringing the fire of Silicon Valley – innovation, ambition and mission – to the new Silicon Beach," said Harris. "We'll employ fifty people by yearend and two hundred by the following year. Recruiting an exceptional team is the fuel for hyper-growth."

Nirvana aims to simplify the finances of American households, delivering convenience, honesty, and fair pricing. The mission is to help families progress up the credit and savings ladder while attaining a money-life balance.

Nirvana's founding leadership team includes other fintech luminaries including:

Raghu Battula , with 20+ years of technology leadership at renowned San Francisco tech companies, was formerly senior engineering leader at Sony PlayStation as well as holding leadership roles at Ripple, Apple, PayPal and Intuit.



with 20+ years of technology leadership at renowned tech companies, was formerly senior engineering leader at Sony PlayStation as well as holding leadership roles at Ripple, Apple, PayPal and Intuit. Brenda Rideout, with 30+ years of global banking, was on the first team at ING Direct – a pioneering global fintech, the first female CEO of a Canadian Bank, Tangerine, and served on advisory boards including Oracle, HP, and Dell.



with 30+ years of global banking, was on the first team at ING Direct – a pioneering global fintech, the first female CEO of a Canadian Bank, Tangerine, and served on advisory boards including Oracle, HP, and Dell. Dipanjan Bhattacharjee , with 20+ years of banking and fintech experience globally, was a founding executive at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and previously held leadership roles in risk and analytics at Discover and GE Capital.



with 20+ years of banking and fintech experience globally, was a founding executive at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and previously held leadership roles in risk and analytics at Discover and GE Capital. Jimmie Fulton , with 20+ years of software development experience, was software architect at Sony PlayStation and built global high-scale application architectures at Ripple, Boku, and Gensler.

"We're fully funded and hiring a diverse and talented team," said Harris. "If you want to make a difference in people's lives, please join us."

For a list of open positions, visit nirvana.tech/careers or contact Jennie Ellis of Bandwidth at [email protected]. For more information, visit nirvana.tech and follow Nirvana Technology on LinkedIn.

About Nirvana Technology

Nirvana Technology is building a digital financial service for individuals, families, and small businesses. Based in Miami, Nirvana was founded by some of the most experienced executives in fintech.

