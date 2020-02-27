Silicon Valley, Napa Valley & San Francisco Bay Area Luxury Home Auctions: 5 prominent California lifestyle homes oﬀered at auction

For a Silicon Valley family compound or business retreat, a contemporary resort-like estate on 53 acres overlooking the spectacular views of Silicon Valley. 6-bedrooms, 8-bathrooms in appx. 10,500 square-foot of living area within the main house and a 2- bedroom, 2-bathroom guest house. Amenities include an infinity pool, steam room, sauna, spa, tennis/basketball court, golf putting green, helicopter landing space, out- door fire pit, manicured gardens, fountains, waterfalls and various terraces. Originally listed at $22,500,000.

For the sailing and water sports fan, an extremely high-quality modern waterfront home built in 2015 with a boat dock in the desirable West Shore area of Belvedere. Oﬀering breath-taking views of San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge and features a top of the line, business grade network. Originally listed at $8,980,000.

For the wine enthusiast, a Nantucket inspired vineyard estate located on Silverado Trail between St. Helena and Calistoga on 9.46 acres. The 5,653 square feet home features 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths, a small vineyard, a charming stone pool house with kitchen and full bath and swimming pool. Originally listed at $4,950,000.

For an art lover, a remodeled artistic contemporary style Belvedere home of 4 bedroom-suites with panoramic views of Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito, San Francisco and Mt. Tamalpais. Spacious courtyard, view decks and a huge lawn area for outdoor entertaining and children playground. Original list price $7,900,000.

For a family with small children, a classic gated and private family style home features 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths, stunning views of San Francisco Bay, Belvedere Island and Sausalito on mostly flat half acre land. Built in 2004 and remodeled in 2014. Originally listed for $6,950,000.

Ms. Decker explains the motivation of her sellers, "These five sellers are successful business leaders in their respective field, they have no mortgage on the home and no stress in selling it. But because they own multiple residences in the San Francisco Bay Area and no longer need these homes, they prefer a quick and hassle-free sale that only a luxury home auction can accomplish."

The bidding begins now and ends at 5pm PST, April 10, 2020. Brokers with registered bidders are protected.

