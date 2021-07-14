Silicon Wafer Market Size to Reach USD 14390 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India

The Silicon Wafer Market is Segmented by Type (300 mm, 200 mm, ≤ 150 mm, Other(450 mm)), by Application (Memory, Logic or MPU, Analog, Discrete Device and Sensor, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026.

The Silicon Wafer market size was valued at USD 11150 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 14390 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Silicon wafers are an important component of integrated circuits, which power computers, cell phones, and a variety of other devices.

Major factors driving the growth of the silicon wafer market are:

Increasing use of integrated circuits in various devices like computers, smartphones, gaming devices, and military weapons

Silicon wafer market expansion will be fuelled by technological advances that improve wafer capabilities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SILICON WAFER MARKET

The need for high-performance electronic gadgets is expected to drive the growth of the Silicon Wafer Market. The expansion in the number of businesses and rising living standards have resulted in increased demand for smartphones, computers, and other electronic devices. Silicon wafers are used to make semiconductors, which are the building blocks of contemporary electrical gadgets. These wafers are very clean and impurity-free, making them the ideal substrate for contemporary semiconductors. They are utilized to make microchips and chips, as well as ICs, which are employed in a variety of electronic products.

Silicon wafer market expansion will be fuelled by technological advances that improve wafer capabilities. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are utilized to improve operational efficiency across all industry sectors. Companies are turning to silicon wafers to create AI-infused solutions, which is the next trend. To tackle deep learning tasks, silicon chips are designed with parts that function like neurons. The expansion of the silicon wafer market will be aided by the trend of shrinking of electronics, as well as improvements in the Internet of Things. Silicon chips that support high-end digital innovations will help to expand the industry.

The expansion of the silicon wafer market would be aided by the increasing adoption of automation in the automobile industry. The industry's R&D will be aided by the demand for vehicle electrification and improved connectivity. The development of technology like Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) will also help the sector grow even faster.

However, the silicon wafer market's growth would be hampered by the high initial investments required to manufacture these wafers.

SILICON WAFER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the wafer sizes larger than or equal to 300 mm are expected to be the most lucrative.

A large wafer diameter allows more semiconductor devices to be produced from a single wafer, increasing efficiency, and productivity. The growth of these wafers from half-inch silicon to 300 mm diameter wafers has been driven by the growing demand for chips and the increased chip throughput offered by huge wafer diameters.

Based on application, the Memory segment is expected to drive the growth of the silicon wafer market.

Memory makers are being forced to move to higher NAND and DRAM densities due to escalating wafer costs and severe supply restrictions. The silicon wafer market will rise as the demand for high-memory applications grows. Mobile internet gadgets, gaming gadgets, digital music players, and PCs all use memory and logic devices such as SDRAM, DRAM, GPU, CPU, and flash memory.

Based on region, China has the highest share of income, reaching 31.58 percent in 2019.

Major Key Players in the Silicon Wafer Market

Shin Etsu

Sumco

Siltronic

SK siltron

Global Wafers

Wafer Works Corporation

Ferrotec

Shanghai Advanced Silicon Technology Co., Ltd(AST)

Gritek

Guosheng Electronic

QL Electronics

MCL

National Silicon Industry Group

On-Semi Czech

Hebei Poshing Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd

Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd

ESWIN

Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation

