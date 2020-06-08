Silicon Wafers Market Trends and Forecasts Analysis, with Key Supplier Profiles

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Materials Report-Silicon Wafers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Highlight Material Segment Business Growth Overview

1.2 Highlight Material Segment Market Trends

1.3 Highlight Material Segment Technology Trends

1.4 5-Year Material Segment Forecast

1.5 Analyst Assessment



2 SCOPE



3 Market Outlook

3.1 Summary of Economic Outlook and Geo-political News

3.2 End Market Drivers

3.3 Semiconductor Device Outlook

3.4 Summary of Equipment Spending/Capital Investments

3.5 Overall China Market News & Trends

3.6 5-Year Wafer Start Forecast

3.7 Semiconductor Market Overview Summary



4 Material Segment Trends

4.1 Fab Material Supply/Demand

4.2 Raw Material Shortages and Supply Chain Constraints

4.3 Technical Drivers & Challenges

4.3.1 Material Trends for the Leading Edge

4.3.2 Trends/Impact/Status of Legacy Materials

4.3.3 Other Wafer Materials- SiC

4.4 Regional Trends/Drivers

4.5 EHS and Logistics Issues

4.6 Packaging and Shipping Trends/Topics



5 Supplier Market Landscape

5.1 M&A Activity

5.2 New Plants/New Entrants

5.3 Recently Closed or To Be Closed Plants

5.4 Suppliers or Parts/Product Lines at Risk of Discontinuance or Capacity Reductions/Constraints

5.4.1 Suppliers or Parts/Product Lines at Risk of Discontinuance

5.4.2 Capacity Reductions/Constraints

5.5 Materials Market Size & Forecast

5.5.1 Wafer Forecasts By Segments

5.5.2 Wafer Pricing Trends



6 Sub-tier Material Supply Chain

6.1 Raw Material Source and Status

6.1.1 Other Markets

6.1.2 Supply Chain Disruptions/Constraints

6.1.3 M & A Activity

6.1.4 Logistic Issues

6.1.5 New Entrants

6.1.6 Recently Closed To Be Closed Plants

6.1.7 Analyst Assessment

6.2 Raw Material Pricing Trends/Price

6.3 Analyst Assessment



7 Supplier Profiles

7.1 Advanced Silicon Technology (AST)

7.1.1 Analyst Assessment

7.2 ESWIN BOE

7.3 Ferrotec

7.4 Formosa-Sumco Technology

7.5 GlobalWafers

7.6 Gritek

7.7 JRH QL Electronics

7.8 Okmetic

7.9 Shin-Etsu Handotai (SEH)

7.10 Siltronic A.G.

7.11 SK Siltron

7.12 SOITEC

7.13 Sumco

7.14 Wafer Works

7.15 Wafer Works

7.16 Zhonghuan Semiconductor

7.17 Zing Semiconductor



Appendix A Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Overview

A.1 Crystal Growth

A.2 Modifications

A.3 Value-Added Variations



Appendix B Advanced Geometry Focus Characteristics

B.1 LPD Size and Count Reduction

B.2 Wafer Flatness

B.3 SOI





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rbnhq

