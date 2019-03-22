Silicone Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook to 2024 - Analysis Breakdown by Type, Technology, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global silicone adhesives and sealants market to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on silicone adhesives and sealants market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global silicone adhesives and sealants market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.

The report on silicone adhesives and sealants market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

The increasing demand of silicone adhesives and sealants in several end-use industries

Rising demand from the global construction industry

Restraints

Availability of alternate adhesives

Opportunities

The growing use of silicone adhesives and sealants in medical adhesives

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the silicone adhesives and sealants market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the silicone adhesives and sealants market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Highlights

2.2. Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Projection

2.3. Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market



4. Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type

5.1. One-Component

5.2. Two-Component

5.3. UV Cured



6. Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology

6.1. PSA

6.2. Non-PSA



7. Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by End-User

7.1. Building & Construction

7.2. Packaging

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Electrical & Electronics

7.5. Construction

7.6. Automotive



8. Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. DOW

9.2.2. H.B. Fuller Company

9.2.3. 3M

9.2.4. Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC

9.2.5. Avery Dennison Corporation

9.2.6. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.2.7. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.2.8. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9.2.9. Momentive

9.2.10. Sika

9.2.11. Wacker Chemie AG



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



