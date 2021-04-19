Silicone Defoamers Market to accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% during 2021-2025|Technavio
The silicone defoamers market is set to grow by USD 397.98 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand from the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Silicone Defoamers Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Architectural
- Industrial
- W And F
- O And G
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the silicone defoamers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Silicone Defoamers Market size
- Silicone Defoamers Market trends
- Silicone Defoamers Market industry analysis
The increasing demand from the construction industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, stringent regulations concerning heavy and toxic metals may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the silicone defoamers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone defoamers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the silicone defoamers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the silicone defoamers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicone defoamers market vendors
