Silicone Film - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026
May 03, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Film - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Silicone Film market accounted for $745.66 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,512.43 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as a rising demand in end user industries and the properties that aligned with silicone film are fueling the market growth. However, the increasing cost of operations for the production and manufacturing and stringent regulations are acting as a hindrance for the growth of the market.
Based on type, the silicone film segment has significant market share during the forecast period. As silicone has the ability to offer a number of desirable performance characteristics, such as a distinct silicon-oxygen bond, ultra-low surface energy, and high gas permeability. By geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow due to the high demand from end-use industries such as electronics, medical, packaging, and others.
Key report highlights:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Types Covered:
- Silicone Release Liners
- Silicone Coated Film
- Silicone Film
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Heat Transfer Liquids
- Solvents
- Lubricants
End Users Covered:
- Medical
- Packaging & Logistics
- Electronics
- Food & Beverages
- Beauty & Personal Care Products
- Industrial
- Other End Users
Companies Mentioned
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Dowdupont
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Toray Advanced Film
- Polyplex
- Wacker Chemie
- Elkem
- Loparex
- Siliconature
- Sappi Limited
- The Rubber Company
- Gascogne Group
- Rossella
- Rayven, Inc.
- Cheever Specialty Paper & Film
