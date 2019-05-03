DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Film - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Silicone Film market accounted for $745.66 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,512.43 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as a rising demand in end user industries and the properties that aligned with silicone film are fueling the market growth. However, the increasing cost of operations for the production and manufacturing and stringent regulations are acting as a hindrance for the growth of the market.

Based on type, the silicone film segment has significant market share during the forecast period. As silicone has the ability to offer a number of desirable performance characteristics, such as a distinct silicon-oxygen bond, ultra-low surface energy, and high gas permeability. By geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow due to the high demand from end-use industries such as electronics, medical, packaging, and others.

Key report highlights:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Types Covered:

Silicone Release Liners

Silicone Coated Film

Silicone Film

Distribution Channels Covered:

Heat Transfer Liquids

Solvents

Lubricants

End Users Covered:

Medical

Packaging & Logistics

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Beauty & Personal Care Products

Industrial

Other End Users

Companies Mentioned



Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dowdupont

Momentive Performance Materials

Toray Advanced Film

Polyplex

Wacker Chemie

Elkem

Loparex

Siliconature

Sappi Limited

The Rubber Company

Gascogne Group

Rossella

Rayven, Inc.

Cheever Specialty Paper & Film

