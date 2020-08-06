Silicone Market by Type, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels), End-use Industry (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Personal Care & Consumer Products, Transportation, Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Energy), Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone market size is expected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2020 to USD 23.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The silicone market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the industrial process, building & construction, transportation, and electronics industries. The growth of these industries is likely to further propel the market during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The elastomers segment is estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period.



The silicone market has been segmented based on type into elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels & other products. Among these types, the elastomers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing use in various products, including voltage line insulators, cooking, baking, and; undergarments, sportswear and footwear; electronics; medical devices, and implants; and in household gaskets and O-rings. Some silicone elastomers are also used in the manufacturing of sealants. Their physiological inertness makes them suitable for use in the healthcare industry, especially for blood transfusions and in artificial heart valves & various prosthetic devices. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



The industrial process end-use industry segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The industrial process segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for silicone materials in applications, such as lubricants, anti-foaming agents in offshore drilling, paper production, industrial coatings, and paint additives. Silicone-based sealants are used in demanding industrial processes requiring resistance to high pressure, temperature and corrosion, and adaptation to all types of surfaces. Not only are they used as polymers, but they can also be added to polymers from other materials to improve their performance. Silicones also provide higher durability and resistance in industrial coatings as well as improved performance of lubricants. These factors are expected to drive the demand for silicone in the industrial process end-use industry during the forecast period.



The silicone market in APAC is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of silicone in various end-use industries such as industrial process, building & construction, personal care & consumer products, transportation, and electronics. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are providing enormous opportunities for the silicone market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector in these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Silicone Market

4.2 Silicone Market Growth, by Type

4.3 Silicone Market, by Type and Region

4.4 Silicone Market, by End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Properties of Silicone

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Silicone in the Electronics Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Silicone

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Antimicrobial Silicone Elastomers for the Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand in the Transportation Industry

5.2.3.3 High Market Potential in Structural Silicone Glazing (Ssg)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.7 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.7.1 Introduction

5.3.7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

5.3.7.3 Trends and Forecast in the Construction Industry Before Covid-19 Outbreak

5.4 Trends and Forecast in the Transportation Industry

5.5 Growth Trend of World Gdp Before Covid-19 Outbreak

5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on End-Use Industries of Silicone

5.6.1 Disruption in End-Use Industries Segments of Silicone Market

5.6.2 Covid-19 Impact on Chemical Industry

5.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Energy Industry

5.6.4 Covid-19 Impact on Building & Construction Industry



6 Silicone Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Elastomers

6.2.1 the Use of Silicone Elastomers in the Transportation End-Use Industry Due to ITs Excellent Properties to Boost the Market for Silicone

6.3 Silicone Fluids

6.3.1 Silicone Fluids Are Used in Transportation and Cosmetics, Owing to Superior Temperature and Uv Resistance

6.4 Silicone Resins

6.4.1 High Demand in the Building & Construction Industry to Drive the Market

6.5 Silicone Gels & Other

6.5.1 Growing Demand from the Medical & Healthcare Industry Projected to Boost the Market 2016-2019 (Thousand Ton)



7 Silicone Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Process

7.2.1 Excellent Resistance to Hydrolysis Makes Silicone Suitable for Use in the Industrial Process End-Use Industry

7.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Industrial Process Segment

7.3 Building & Construction

7.3.1 the Use of Silicone Adhesives, Coatings, and Sealants in the Building & Construction Industry to Drive the Silicone Market

7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Building & Construction Industry

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Increasing Fuel Efficiency and Weight Reduction Drive the Demand for Silicone in the Transportation End-Use Industry

7.4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Transportation Industry

7.5 Personal Care & Consumer Products

7.5.1 Versatility and Unique Properties of Silicone Make IT Suitable for Use in Personal Care & Consumer Products

7.5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Personal Care & Consumer Products Industry

7.6 Electronics

7.6.1 the Emerging Trend of Miniaturization in the Electronics Industry to Boost the Demand for Silicone

7.6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Electronics Industry

7.7 Medical & Healthcare

7.7.1 Biocompatibility, Low Surface Tension, High Permeability, and Pressure-Sensitive Properties Make Silicone Suitable for Use in Medical & Healthcare End-Use Industry

7.7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Medical & Healthcare Industry

7.8 Energy

7.8.1 the Use of Silicone in Solar Panels and Wind Turbines to Drive the Market

7.8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Energy Industry

7.9 Others



8 Silicone Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

9.3.4 New Product Launches



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Wacker Chemie AG

10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.3 Momentive

10.4 Elkem Asa

10.5 the Dow Chemical Company

10.6 Gelest Inc.

10.7 KCC Corporation

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

10.9 Innospec Inc.

10.10 Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

10.11 Other Company Profiles

10.11.1 Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

10.11.2 Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

10.11.3 Siltech Corporation

10.11.4 Kaneka

10.11.5 Cht Group

10.11.6 Primasil Silicones

10.11.7 Csl Silicones

10.11.8 Sivance

10.11.9 Silicone Solutions

10.11.10 Silicone Engineering Ltd.

10.11.11 Cri-Sil Silicone Technologies

10.11.12 Penta (ITw Performance Polymers and Fluids)

10.11.13 Silteq

10.11.14 Konark Silicone Technologies

10.11.15 Supreme Silicones



11 Adjacent Markets

11.1 Silicone Structural Glazing Market

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by Region

11.1.2.1 Introduction

11.1.3 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by Type

11.1.3.1 Introduction

11.1.3.2 Four-Sided Structural Glazing

11.1.3.3 Two-Sided Structural Glazing

11.1.3.4 Slope Glazing

11.1.3.5 Stepped Glass Glazing

11.1.3.6 U-Shaped Glazing

11.1.3.7 Total Vision Systems Glazing

11.1.3.8 Others

11.1.4 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by Material

11.1.4.1 Introduction

11.1.4.2 Glass Panels

11.1.4.3 Aluminum Structural Framing

11.1.4.4 Silicone Sealants

11.1.4.5 Epdm

11.1.5 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by End Use

11.1.5.1 Introduction

11.1.5.2 Commercial

11.1.5.3 Public

11.1.5.4 Residential

11.2 Automotive Silicone Market

11.2.1 Market Definition

11.2.2 Market Scope

11.2.3 Automotive Silicone Market, by Region

11.2.3.1 Introduction

11.2.4 Automotive Silicone, by Type

11.2.4.1 Introduction

11.2.4.2 Elastomers

11.2.4.3 Resins

11.2.4.4 Gels

11.2.4.5 Fluids

11.2.5 Automotive Silicone Market, by Application

11.2.5.1 Introduction

11.2.5.2 Interior & Exterior

11.2.5.3 Airbags

11.2.5.4 Exhaust Hangers

11.2.5.5 Exterior Trims

11.2.5.6 Headlamps

11.2.5.7 Hoses

11.2.5.8 Interior Trim

11.2.5.9 Membrane

11.2.5.10 Shock Absorbers

11.2.5.11 Grommets

11.2.5.12 Engines

11.2.5.13 Electrical

11.2.5.14 Others

11.3 Conductive Silicones Market

11.3.1 Market Definition

11.3.2 Market Scope

11.3.3 Conductive Silicones Market, by Region

11.3.3.1 Introduction

11.3.4 Conductive Silicones Market, by Type

11.3.4.1 Introduction

11.3.4.2 Market Size & Projection

11.3.4.3 Silicone Elastomers

11.3.4.4 Liquid Silicone Rubber

11.3.4.5 Room Temperature Vulcanizing Silicone Elastomers

11.3.4.6 High Temperature Vulcanizing Silicone Elastomers

11.3.4.7 Silicone Resins

11.3.4.8 Silicone Gels

11.3.4.9 Others

11.3.5 Conductive Silicones Market, by Application

11.3.5.1 Introduction

11.3.5.2 Thermal Interface Materials (Tim)

11.3.5.3 Adhesives

11.3.5.4 Gels & Greases

11.3.5.5 Thermal Conductive Pads

11.3.5.6 Encapsulants & Potting Compounds

11.3.5.7 Encapsulants & Potting Compounds

11.3.5.8 Adhesives & Sealants

11.3.5.9 Conformal Coatings

11.3.5.10 Others

11.3.6 Conductive Silicones Market, by End-Use Industry

11.3.6.1 Introduction

11.3.6.2 Telecommunication & IT

11.3.6.3 Entertainment

11.3.6.4 Automotive

11.3.6.5 Building & Construction

11.3.6.6 Power Generation & Distribution

11.3.6.7 Led

11.3.6.8 Photovoltaic

11.3.6.9 Others



12 Appendix

12.1 Insights from Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

