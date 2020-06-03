SiliconExpert Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Launch of new SaaS Platform and Services for Parts, Bill-of-Materials, and Supply Chain Management

BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SiliconExpert P5 Platform combines billions of data points regarding electronic and mechanical components and provides a rich new user experience with enhanced navigation and robust analytics. New modules include ACL/AML, compliance, supply chain risk, and artificial intelligence-based services on top of a secure cloud infrastructure.

With a deep focus on security and data integrity, SiliconExpert's SaaS software helps many of today's top global technology companies manage their product lifecycles. The P5 Platform is delivering a new set of products and services that align to the key functional areas driving the product lifecycle plan, from design to sustainment.

"Beyond the in-tool enhancements, SiliconExpert P5 Platform also delivers direct integrations with today's leading PLM and EDA companies," says Martin Chatterton, vice president of SiliconExpert. "Whether direct in our platform or embedded in the central tools that engineers, procurement, or supply chain managers work within on a daily basis, our goal is to deliver unique and valuable features and functionality to optimize workflows."

With more of a solution-focused delivery model, SiliconExpert empowers seamless process flow, business sustainment, growth and profitability through circular product lifecycle - Planning, Preparation, risk Prevention, product Performance and profit Protection – the five P's of product lifecycle management.

About SiliconExpert

www.siliconexpert.com

Founded in 2000, SiliconExpert helps ensures companies design and maintain sustainable products with transformative visibility to their supply chain. With 400 electrical, software and data engineers handcrafting its component database, SiliconExpert delivers the most comprehensive intelligence tool and professional services portfolio in the industry.

Customers globally use SiliconExpert's solutions to manage risk, avoid redesigns, and mitigate obsolescence in innovative industries such as, but not limited to, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical and aerospace. SiliconExpert customers include leading commercial and government OEMs, top-tier authorized distributors, contract manufacturers and component suppliers.

