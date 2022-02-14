SiliconExpert Extends Reach to Design Engineers by Adding Transim Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding solutions that deliver digital enablement to the design engineer community was a natural evolution of value-add offerings for SiliconExpert," said Martin Chatterton, vice president and general manager of SiliconExpert. "The catalog offerings and strength of the Transim brand, now a SiliconExpert brand, reinforces the commitment to quality and security we bring to market."

Transim is considered a forerunner in a variety of component manufacturing digital tools, solutions, and services. Today, SiliconExpert's Transim services develop and launch multifaceted solutions to support:

Design simulation

Components management

Hardware management

Document management

Expert user tools

Analytics and reporting

SiliconExpert delivers design engineering solutions for global business collaboration and operational management efficiency. SiliconExpert has differentiated its business by enabling optimization starting upstream of product design.

"Transim has deep roots in delivering custom-built, secure technology for today's leading engineering firms," said Wade Hanna, sales manager for the Transim product family. "Transim's prominent customers and the wider component manufacturer community will benefit as we wrap Transim into the SiliconExpert portfolio of professional services."

To learn more, visit: https://www.siliconexpert.com/transim/



