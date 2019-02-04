SilkPro USA and Pink Luminous Breast Announce Launch of International Philanthropic efforts in Honor of World Cancer Day

The announcement was officially made at a special brunch and medical panel event at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami on February 1, to honor breast cancer survivors, patients and advocates. Leading experts in cancer care discussed the latest in cancer findings and diagnostics. The panel event was moderated by Ana Quincoces , TV personality, chef, and media influencer.

"Empowering consumers to live an awareness lifestyle is part of our mission and events like this help to provide the education and awareness on breast cancer to women and men in our community," said Marylin Dans, Founder and President of SilkPro USA. "Our ultimate goal is to make this knowledge and technology available to everyone, helping millions of women worldwide live longer."

During the reception, guests heard from medical experts including Giselle Barreau Ghurani, MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology; Luis Fernando Correia, MD, Health Correspondent and Project CURA Ambassador in Brazil; Moises Irizarry, MD, Board Certified Preventive Medicine and Sports Medicine Physician; and Jose Lutzky, MD, Chief of Hematology and Oncology Division, Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The panel discussed the challenges facing women in Latin America and the need for drastic resources to help those who have either no financial means of receiving medical care or the education to know they are at risk. The importance of health screening was also highlighted. Panelists spoke on the differences in awareness and accessibility in comparison to the United States, such as the laws being enacted in Brazil to further convince women to be tested for breast cancer.

For more information on the SilkProUSA family of products, please visit www.silkprousa.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/silkprousa and www.instagram.com/pinkluminousbreast or email: info@silkprousa.com.

Media Contact:

Erika Mayor

erika@grupomayor.net

SOURCE SilkPro USA

Related Links

http://www.silkprousa.com

