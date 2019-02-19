Silver Bullet's Water Treatment Technology Receives Recommendation For Deployment from Multiple Federal Agencies

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Services Administration (GSA), The Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) is recommending Silver Bullet Water Treatment's solution for cooling towers be deployed throughout the roster of buildings owned and managed by the US federal government. GSA, DOE and NREL found that Silver Bullet's professionally designed and engineered Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology met all the predetermined success criteria for water savings, reduction in chemical costs, water chemistry, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation. GSA, DOE and NREL conclude that the simplicity of the technology, ease of installation, reduction in on-site chemical usage benefit and resource savings make Silver Bullet an excellent option for deployment into appropriate US government buildings.

Silver Bullet AOP solution installed at GSA Denver Federal Center's Building 95

GSA, DOE and NREL recently released the evaluation of the success of Silver Bullet's cooling tower water treatment in the report titled, Demonstration and Evaluation of an Advanced Oxidation Technology for Cooling Tower Water Treatment. This report is the culmination of a 4-year GSA Green Proving Ground (GPG) "alternative water treatment" (AWT) evaluation program.

"Silver Bullet is proud of the extremely positive evaluation that our water treatment technology and solution has been recommended for deployment by the federal government's top engineers, scientists, economists and consultants," said Brad Walsh, Silver Bullet's CEO. "The report helps inform the public, government decision-makers and building operators of the incredible benefits Silver Bullet's experts and technology has on water savings, energy savings, budgets and the mitigation of chemical usage in cooling tower management."

Silver Bullet and competing AWTs were installed and tested at Denver Federal Center's (DFC) Building 95, a 163,206 square foot, two story office/laboratory building that was constructed in 1999. The major tenant is the US Department of Interior. In 2014, Building 95 had installed a non-chemical AWT system that was plagued by algae growth, despite additional biocides. The system was decommissioned, and the O&M had reverted to traditional chemical treatment. Following the failure of the previous AWT, the Silver Bullet AOP system was installed and an evaluation period commenced.

GSA, DOE and NREL reported the following key benefits Silver Bullet's AOP had on Building 95:

26% estimated water and sewer savings;

Simple and non-invasive installation;

Improved chiller operations;

Water chemistry met all GSA standards;

Increased cycles of concentration;

Significant reduction in operations and management; and

A 3-year payback on the government's water treatment investment at average and sewer costs.

"The federal government's recommendation for deployment is a key step forward for Silver Bullet's current and future partnership with the GSA," said Walsh. "We are entering into exciting time for Silver Bullet to be a key collaborator with GSA, DOE and NREL to save water resources, energy usage and costs."

To learn more about Silver Bullet's success on federal buildings, please register through the link below for GSA's webinar detailing the evaluation and benefits of the AOP technology. GSA's Green Proving Grounds Seminar on Alternative Water Treatment, March 28th 2019 @ noon ET/10 am MT:

https://www.gsa.gov/governmentwide-initiatives/sustainability/emerging-building-technologies/outbrief-webinars

About Silver Bullet Water Treatment

Silver Bullet TREATS WATER BETTER through our commitment to developing and offering Green Chemistry-based water treatment technologies and services. Our advanced oxidant-based water treatment technology relies simply on the surrounding ambient air as the feedstock for our proprietary advanced oxidation process. Our patented photo-chemical process that generates Silver Bullet's mixed oxidant gas for our water treatment systems is non-hazardous and does not produce any toxic by-products. Silver Bullet's supplemental media filtration UV-disinfection and dosing systems offer additional solutions to address more challenged water situations, while still conforming to Green Chemistry principles.

