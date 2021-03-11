Silver Dollar City & Arvest Bank Announce 10-Year Collaboration

BRANSON, Mo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City and Arvest Bank announced today a 10-year, multi-tiered collaboration in which Arvest Bank becomes the "Official Sponsor of Family Fun" at Silver Dollar City Attractions, including the theme park, White Water water park, the Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground. Arvest Bank is also the presenting sponsor of Silver Dollar City's Star-Spangled Summer and Echo Hollow amphitheater, with a season of concerts.

"We are very excited to begin this strategic collaboration with Arvest Bank," said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. "Arvest's commitment to their communities, along with their reputation for delivering great customer service aligns well with our brand and our culture. Our guests are our top priority, and we know that Arvest's customers are their top priority as well."

"Silver Dollar City offers a unique atmosphere and experience that can't be found at any other theme park in America," said Jason Kincy, senior vice president and marketing director for Arvest Bank. "We are looking forward to working with this talented team and doing our part in making their guests' visit fun and memorable. Additionally, we have worked with Silver Dollar City to obtain various savings on ticket purchases as an added benefit for our customers."

Arvest Bank customers who use their Arvest debit or credit card when purchasing one-day tickets on-site to Silver Dollar City, White Water or the Showboat Branson Belle will enjoy $7 savings off of each one-day regular admission ticket during the entire 2021 season, with a limit of six tickets per day.

As part of the Star-Spangled Summer, Arvest Bank customers who purchase a regular admission, one-day ticket at Silver Dollar City with their debit or credit card in June will enjoy savings of $10 per ticket on up to six tickets per day. Savings for Arvest Bank customers will be announced prior to the season annually.

Silver Dollar City recently announced a full slate of new events and longtime favorites for the 2021 season, continuing the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee of the famed Branson, Missouri theme park that opens March 17 for the 2021 season.

About Silver Dollar City

The "City" is the reigning "America's Best Amusement Park" as recognized by the readers of USA TODAY 10Best. Internationally awarded as a showcase of the spirit of adventure, Silver Dollar City steps back in time to 1880s America with more than 40 rides & attractions, world-class festivals, much heralded and ever-changing home-style food offerings, shows on stages throughout the park plus a demonstrating artisan colony 100 strong. Founded above a massive cave six decades ago, Silver Dollar City is the original property of Herschend Family Entertainment, the largest family-owned themed attractions company in the nation.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

