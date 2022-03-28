Silver Dollar City Nominated #1 Amusement Park in America

Silver Dollar City Asks Fans to Vote through April 25th

BRANSON, Mo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just announced today, of all the theme parks in the land, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is nominated for the 2022 #1 Amusement Park in America by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The opportunity to win lies in the hands of loyal fans & guests and the excitement is mounting as the voting kicks off, encouraging avid fans to vote every day – through April 25th - on every device:

SilverDollarCity.com/Vote

Every Day, Every Device through April 25th

"We appreciate our Silver Dollar City citizens, guests and loyal fans," stated Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. "Your input for the past 62 years has shaped us into a destination that folks choose to visit with their family and friends. Our citizens are proud and excited to be included in a national competition for the Best Theme Park in America. The voting process allows voters to vote once a day all the way through the voting period," said Thomas.

"This nomination highlights the world-class stature of Silver Dollar City, now in our 'Biggest Entertainment Year Ever' with a slate of new and exciting entertainment, along with legendary favorites," concluded Thomas. Summer announcements include high-wire adventure in the new Nik Wallenda Zirkus, interactive play in the new Chuggington Adventure Depot, a Summer Concert Series, shows on park stages and 40 rides & attractions. The City also offers home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, 10 festivals and events and a variety of family fun.

The park was chosen as a nominee by a national panel of amusement & theme park experts of USA TODAY 10Best editors and additional influencers from around the country. For a full list of Nominees: http://www.10best.com/awards/travel

About Silver Dollar City: Silver Dollar City, an 1880s-style theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains near Branson, is internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation and operations, offering rides, festivals, crafts, award-winning foods & a variety of live entertainment. Information: 417.336.7100 or www.silverdollarcity.com

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Attractions