Silver Glen Senior Living Opens Doors to Residents in South Elgin, Illinois

Silver Glen Senior Living boasts 180 apartments for independent living, assisted living, and memory care residents. The beautifully-constructed community includes ample outdoor space, well-appointed amenities, and two onsite restaurants. "It's wonderful to come to a new community and feel so welcome," shares Agnes Gaber, the first independent living resident to move into Silver Glen Senior Living. "The large windows in my apartment bring January sunshine and happiness into my new home!"

With COVID-19 restrictions and precautions still in place, the community is hosting a virtual and drive-by Grand Opening event March 20. Businesses surrounding Silver Glen Senior Living will be onsite handing out goodies and sharing more about the community.

"We are thrilled to bring a new, innovative senior living option to South Elgin. This community is incredible, and as the new kids on the block, we can't wait to establish those deep-rooted connections to our neighbors and the seniors that are looking for a beautiful place to call home. Our doors are open, and we are eagerly welcoming new residents each day," shares Linda Houlihan, executive director of Silver Glen Senior Living.

To visit the community or RSVP for the Grand Opening celebration, please call Ginger Sabolcik, sales director, at 224-276-2055.

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

Silver Glen Senior Living is owned and operated by Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC.

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

SOURCE Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC

Related Links

https://www.spectrumretirement.com/

