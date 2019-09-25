Silver Hill Hospital Appoints Renowned British Clinical Psychologist Peter Fonagy To Its Board Of Directors

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Hill Hospital, a nationally-recognized leader in the treatment of psychiatric and addiction disorders, has announced the appointment of Peter Fonagy, OBE FBA FMedSci, to its Board of Directors. Fonagy, whose clinical interests focus on early attachment relationships, social cognition, borderline psychopathology, and violence, is Chief Executive of the Anna Freud Centre, a mental health research, training and treatment center for children and families in London.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Peter, a highly-regarded child psychologist, join our board," said Dr. Andrew J. Gerber, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital. "His research has been extremely influential to me personally and to the field as a whole in showing the value of psychotherapy in treating mental disorders. His efforts to integrate empirical research with rigorous psychological theory are very much in alignment with our own approach and we are confident his contributions will be invaluable to us."

Fonagy has experienced the positive impact of therapy in his own life. As a Hungarian refugee brought to London as a boy, Fonagy became depressed as an adolescent as he tried to acclimate to a new culture and environment. Fortunately, his struggle was recognized and he was sent to the Anna Freud Centre, known at the time as the Hampstead Child Therapy Clinic, for help.

"There is a high prevalence of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues in our society today and I feel privileged to be part of a hospital whose clinicians see not only what their patients are capable of, but the potential they have, the gifts they already possess," said Fonagy. "The staff of Silver Hill has created a nurturing environment that teaches patients that despite having an illness, they can be successful and lead fulfilling lives."

Silver Hill Hospital Board of Directors Co-Chairs Linda Autore and Lance Lundberg showed their support for the appointment of Fonagy. "Peter is a recognized thought leader in the field and we're confident he will bring tremendous value to the board," said Autore. "His appointment is a testament to the expertise and caliber of talent that Dr. Gerber has attracted since being named president late last year."

In addition to his work at the Anna Freud Centre, Fonagy is Professor of Contemporary Psychoanalysis and Developmental Science and Head of the Division of Psychology and Language Sciences at University College London. In 2013, Fonagy was appointed Officer of the Order of the British (OBE) for services to psychoanalysis and clinical psychology. In addition to numerous other awards he received the Wiley Prize of the British Academy for Lifetime Achievement for his lifetime contribution to psychology.

Fonagy has published over 550 papers and written 19 books. His 2001 bestseller, Attachment Theory, examines how people's early relationships influence later relationships.

Silver Hill Hospital admits more than 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for disorders that include addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, personality disorders and schizophrenia among others. The Hospital is especially known for its expertise in treating complex conditions and co-occurring disorders.

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital has more than 15 full-time board-certified psychiatrists. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, it is widely recognized for the excellence of its psychiatric and addiction services. The Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and is licensed for 129 beds.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Katie Vukas, kvukas@cronin-co.com

AnnMarie Kemp, akemp@cronin-co.com

(860) 659-0514

SOURCE Silver Hill Hospital