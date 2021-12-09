Silver Jeans Co.™, the Brand Known for Producing Quality, Great-fitting Denim, Is Proud to Announce the Release of the All-new Infinite Fit Jean

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinite Fit jean features innovative denim technology, allowing for one size to fit up to four waist sizes, making it a supple, adaptive jean that will fit every day.

The jeans are crafted with a revolutionary fabric with over 90% elasticity, expanding and contracting that adapt to the natural body changes women experience. The jeans feature amazing recovery and retention to enhance the wearer's natural shape, without the risk of stretching out over time.

Silver Jeans Co. launches its Infinite Fit collection, which stretches and contracts to fit up to four sizes in one.

"Creating Infinite Fit was a very cool process for us. We used what we learned from the past 30 years and combined that with new technologies available today to create a jean that is as comfortable as it is fashionable," said Michael Silver, Silver Jeans Co. CEO. "At the same time we simplified the buying process with a jean that comes in only four sizes, yet fits everybody's size and shape."

The idea was developed by vice president of design, Janice Marks, due to the stay-at-home order. Finding that getting ready for work each day helped her retain a sense of normalcy, she realized the need for a jean with the fit and function of activewear, but the authenticity of real denim.

"With the changes and fluctuations my body went through, and the difficulty of online ordering, I wanted to incorporate this innovative technology into a denim collection where one size fit four sizes," Marks said. "Not only is it a foolproof option to solve my online shopping conundrum, but I now have jeans that conform and adjust as my body dictates, creating a perfectly slimming skinny jean."

The new Infinite Fit also reflects Silver Jean's progression toward environmental consciousness, using a signature eco wash that results in less water, chemicals and energy expenditure than traditional denim wash methods. Since the line also ebbs and flows with sizing, it can become the closet staple for years, which means less waste.

Size small is suited for sizes 24 to 27; medium sizes 28 to 31; large sizes 32 through 35; and an XL 36 through 39 or dress sizes 16-18.

Infinite Fit retails for $68USD and $88CAD. It's available now at silverjeans.com, and soon through specialty retailers, including Nordstrom.com and Macys.com in the US, and Mark's and PSEUDIO in Canada. The brand also has upcoming plans to add silhouettes and expand into men's.

About Silver Jeans Co.™

Established in 1991, Silver Jeans Co.'s heritage is what makes them one-of-a-kind. The brand is known for their expertly crafted denim that's designed to fit every body type. With a unique design approach and variety of options in rises, leg openings, inseams and washes, Silver Jeans Co.™ is the destination for anyone looking for their perfect fit. Silver Jeans Co.™ products are sold online at silverjeans.com, as well as major department stores and independent retailers.

