Silver Miller Aggressively Filing Arbitrations Against AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon for Cellphone Hacks

In fact, Silver Miller has uncovered widespread evidence showing that cellphone carrier representatives have intentionally bypassed security measures -- even with regard to customers who supposedly have "enhanced security" on their accounts. The U.S. Department of Justice is prosecuting several former AT&T and Verizon representatives who, in return for payoffs, assisted criminal enterprises in effectuating SIM swaps and cryptocurrency thefts.

Additionally, as several news outlets reported, many prominent members of the cryptocurrency community have become SIM swap victims, including crypto investor Michael Terpin, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Coin Center's Neeraj Agrawal, and The Block Crypto's Mike Dudas. Lawsuits are pending in multiple courts related to these and other SIM swap victims.

Rather than publicly litigating our clients' issues, however, Silver Miller has filed private and confidential arbitrations protecting our clients' identities in over 30 proceedings (https://www.silvermillerlaw.com/current-investigations/crypto-cellphone-sim-port-hijacking/) which have successfully shown to be less costly, less burdensome for the victims, and far quicker to resolve than prolonged court battles. All remedies available in court are also available in confidential arbitration, which allows victims to pursue recovery while maintaining a modicum of confidentiality and privacy.

Anyone victimized by SIM swapping who has had valuable assets taken from them due to a cellphone carrier's failed security protocols -- especially if "enhanced security" was promised -- should contact Silver Miller to discuss his/her legal options. Silver Miller is at the forefront of cryptocurrency and financial fraud litigation and fights to protect investors.

