Silver Miller Aggressively Pursues Arbitrations Against AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon for Cell Phone Hacks

Coral Springs, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2019, Joel Ortiz became the first person in the country convicted of stealing cryptocurrency by hacking a victim's cellphone; and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $7.5 million from at least 40 victims. According to published reports, authorities were only able to recover $400,000 from him. Since 2018, though, Silver Miller (www.SilverMillerLaw.com) -- the leading cryptocurrency investor law firm in America -- has been aggressively investigating, prosecuting, and resolving cases against AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon related to "SIM hacks" and holding the cellphone carriers accountable for their role in this emerging identity theft crisis.

As part of its efforts (https://www.silvermillerlaw.com/current-investigations), Silver Miller has uncovered evidence showing that certain cellphone service providers who claim to provide "enhanced security" features are willfully and intentionally bypassing those security features and rendering them useless, or even more egregiously, have had representatives working directly with SIM hackers -- providing or releasing, via quietly concealed data breaches, personal consumer information related to customer accounts. Our investigation revealed that while carriers claim they require special "enhanced" passcodes on customer accounts before SIM card transfers are allowed, that security protocol is regularly ignored by carrier representatives. The harm that flows when cellphone carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon hand hackers customers' SIM cards and thus the ability to replicate two-factor authentication on valuable, otherwise-protected accounts like bank accounts, e-mail accounts, accounts at Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and PayPal can be devastating. So too can the carriers' refusal to accept responsibility for their actions. AT&T, for example, in a California lawsuit filed by Michael Terpin, claims attempts to hold AT&T liable improperly blames AT&T for acts by unknown criminals. Silver Miller disagrees.

Anyone victimized by SIM swapping who has had money, cryptocurrency, or other valuable assets taken from them due to a cellphone service provider's failed security protocols -- especially if "enhanced security" was promised -- should contact Silver Miller to discuss their legal options. Silver Miller is at the forefront of cryptocurrency and financial fraud litigation and fights to protect investors.

For more information about our cases -- or if you are a smartphone user victimized by a SIM swap -- please contact David C. Silver, Silver Miller - Managing Partner at (954) 516-6000 or DSilver@SilverMillerLaw.com.

