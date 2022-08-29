Silvercar by Audi appoints Monte Nichols new Executive Vice President

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercar, Inc. is pleased to announce Monte Nichols has been appointed as Executive Vice President of its Silvercar by Audi business, effective August 22, 2022.

In this role, Nichols will lead the strategic planning and business operations of Silvercar by Audi, including driving its growth and expansion strategy in partnership with Audi of America and the Audi dealership network. Nichols will report to Matt Carpenter, CEO of Silvercar, Inc.

"Monte's robust experience in our industry, proven track record at both automotive OEM and retail group organizations, and his passion for accelerating the evolution of retail automotive make him the ideal leader for Silvercar by Audi at this exciting stage," said Matt Carpenter, CEO, Silvercar Inc. "Monte also has a unique and admirable combination of business acumen and empathy for customers, employees, and partners. So yes, the team and I are excited about our future together."

"Having worked in mobility for 4 years, I believe dealerships have the opportunity to win in the mobility space, with their facilities, staff, expertise, and first access to the customer and cars. Our dealership network is well positioned to leverage their operational expertise to provide the highest level of support towards our mobility initiatives. I'm excited to join Silvercar by Audi to scale this innovative offering further and be at the forefront of technology that is making seamless mobility experiences possible. I respect how this business is run, and I'm honored to join the ranks of such a high caliber of leadership."

Nichols takes on this leadership role with 28 years of experience across both the automotive and car rental industries. Most recently, Monte led fleet strategy and rental/mobility programs at Gulf States Toyota including oversight of operations at 114 Rent-a-Toyota locations.

