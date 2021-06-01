Silvercorp Intersects Vein T15W2 With 1.74 Metres True Width Grading 3,911 Grams per Tonne Silver, 6.22% Lead, 2.11% Zinc and 0.55% Copper at the TLP Mine, Ying Mining District, China

Trading Symbol

TSX: SVM

NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report results from its 2021 exploration programs at the TLP mine, Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the TLP mine, and all other mines at the Ying Mining District.

From October 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, 34,546 metres ("m") from a total of 196 diamond drill holes, including 161 underground holes and 35 surface holes, were completed at the TLP mine. Assay results for 193 holes have been received, with 108 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, 13 rigs are drilling at the TLP mine.

Drilling Intersected High-Grade Veins in the Production Areas

The diamond drilling programs at the TLP mine targeted resource blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in the production areas that were missed by limited prior drilling and drifting tunnels, as a result of changes in the dip and pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. Since access tunnels are already in place, any discovered high-grade blocks can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.

The high-grade intercepts for this period are associated with parallel veins T15W, T15W1, T15W2, and T15W3. Other veins include T16E, T2, T2W, T3, T16E, T11, T1, T1a, T22, T23, T24, T33 and T35E1. Highlight of high-grade intercepts in the TLP production area:

Hole ZKG6AT15W304 intersected a 2.49 m interval ( 1.74 m true width) of vein T15W2 grading 3,911 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 6.22% lead ("Pb"), 2.11% zinc ("Zn"), 0.08 g/t gold ("Au") and 0.55% copper ("Cu") at the 808 m elevation, which includes a 0.97 m interval ( 0.68 m true width) grading 9,901 g/t Ag, 15.30% Pb, 5.27% Zn, 0.19 g/t Au, and 1.39% Cu;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T15W2 grading 3,911 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 6.22% lead ("Pb"), 2.11% zinc ("Zn"), 0.08 g/t gold ("Au") and 0.55% copper ("Cu") at the elevation, which includes a interval ( true width) grading 9,901 g/t Ag, 15.30% Pb, 5.27% Zn, 0.19 g/t Au, and 1.39% Cu; Hole ZKG6AT15W305 intersected a 1.62 m interval ( 1.11 m true width) of vein T15W3 grading 1,556 g/t Ag, 15.27% Pb, 0.24% Zn, 0.10 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu at the 813 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T15W3 grading 1,556 g/t Ag, 15.27% Pb, 0.24% Zn, 0.10 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKT3AT1W101 intersected a 4.00 m interval ( 2.56 m true width) of vein T23 grading 771 g/t Ag, 11.68% Pb, 0.23% Zn, 0.08 g/t Au, and 0.11% Cu at the 854 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T23 grading 771 g/t Ag, 11.68% Pb, 0.23% Zn, 0.08 g/t Au, and 0.11% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKT7T3E02 intersected an 8.44 m interval ( 5.04 m true width) of vein T3E grading 523 g/t Ag, 5.10% Pb, 0.36% Zn, 0.11 g/t Au, and 0.13% Cu at the 1,086 m elevation, which includes a 4.20 m interval ( 2.51 m true width) grading 1,036 g/t Ag, 9.96% Pb, 0.67% Zn, 0.18 g/t Au, and 0.24% Cu at the 1,087 m elevation;





intersected an interval ( true width) of vein T3E grading 523 g/t Ag, 5.10% Pb, 0.36% Zn, 0.11 g/t Au, and 0.13% Cu at the elevation, which includes a interval ( true width) grading 1,036 g/t Ag, 9.96% Pb, 0.67% Zn, 0.18 g/t Au, and 0.24% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKT23J001 intersected a 0.89 m interval ( 0.74 m true width) of vein T2 grading 1,283 g/t Ag, 8.60% Pb, 2.30% Zn, 4.22 g/t Au, and 1.30% Cu at the 676 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T2 grading 1,283 g/t Ag, 8.60% Pb, 2.30% Zn, 4.22 g/t Au, and 1.30% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKTDB39T103 intersected a 2.90 m interval ( 2.03 m true width) of vein T3 grading 1,115 g/t Ag, 1.20% Pb, 0.09% Zn, 0.08 g/t Au, and 0.11% Cu at the 818 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T3 grading 1,115 g/t Ag, 1.20% Pb, 0.09% Zn, 0.08 g/t Au, and 0.11% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKTDB05Y03_1 intersected a 0.52 m interval ( 0.51 m true width) of vein T35E1 grading 2,086 g/t Ag, 5.79% Pb, 0.62% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.35% Cu at the 914 m elevation; and





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T35E1 grading 2,086 g/t Ag, 5.79% Pb, 0.62% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.35% Cu at the elevation; and Hole ZKTDB43T302 intersected a 1.04 m interval ( 0.72 m true width) of vein T3E grading 520 g/t Ag, 1.25% Pb, 0.05% Zn, 4.36 g/t Au, and 0.11% Cu at the 730 m elevation.

Surface and Underground Drilling Outside the TLP Mine's Resource Area

Exploratory surface drilling in the east and south sides of the resource area in the TLP mine discovered high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization at higher elevations. These intercepts of veins T39E2, T17 and T38 are expected to expand the resources in these areas.

Hole ZKG4T15W113 intersected a 3.96 m interval ( 3.62 m true width) of vein T15W1 grading 1,086 g/t Ag, 0.93% Pb, 0.19% Zn, 0.19 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the 672 m elevation;





intersected a interval ( true width) of vein T15W1 grading 1,086 g/t Ag, 0.93% Pb, 0.19% Zn, 0.19 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKTDB20T1701 intersected a 3.48 m interval from 170.40 m to 173.88 m ( 2.54 m true width) of vein T17, grading 675 g/t Ag, 0.92% Pb, 0.43% Zn, 0.01 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the 893 m elevation, which includes a 0.78 m interval from 171.26 m to 172.04 m ( 0.57 m true width) grading 2,206 g/t Ag, 1.44% Pb, 0.71% Zn, 0.02 g/t Au, and 0.40% Cu at the 892 m elevation;





intersected a interval from to ( true width) of vein T17, grading 675 g/t Ag, 0.92% Pb, 0.43% Zn, 0.01 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu at the elevation, which includes a interval from to ( true width) grading 2,206 g/t Ag, 1.44% Pb, 0.71% Zn, 0.02 g/t Au, and 0.40% Cu at the elevation; Hole ZKTDB27AT39E201 intersected a 0.81 m interval from 99.41 m to 100.22 m ( 0.56 m true width) of vein T39E2 grading 1,705 g/t Ag, 1.3% Pb, 0.35% Zn, 0.02% Au, and 0.06% Cu at the 803 m elevation; and





intersected a interval from to ( true width) of vein T39E2 grading 1,705 g/t Ag, 1.3% Pb, 0.35% Zn, 0.02% Au, and 0.06% Cu at the elevation; and Hole ZKTDB25AT39E201 intersected a 1.71 m interval from 169.08 m to 170.79 m ( 0.46 m true width) of vein T39E2 grading 456 g/t Ag, 16.16% Pb, 2.55% Zn, 0.01% Au, and 0.11% Cu at the 785 m elevation.

Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2021 drill programs at the TLP Mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Vein ZKG02AT1101 8.63 9.48 835 0.85 0.56 789 2.25 0.36 0.05 0.08 T14E ZKG02AT1101 134.30 135.77 782 1.47 0.94 124 0.42 0.35 0.05 0.06 T15 ZKG06AT15W101 88.62 89.37 780 0.75 0.54 149 1.89 0.38 0.02 0.05 T15Wa ZKG06AT15W301 74.21 75.46 789 1.25 0.88 79 2.13 0.12 0.05 0.02 T15W1 ZKG06AT16E01 22.99 23.76 792 0.77 0.35 139 0.94 0.03 0.05 0.02 T16E ZKG06J001 172.50 173.72 682 1.22 1.17 100 3.00 0.17 0.05 0.07 T15 ZKG06J004 116.53 117.12 820 0.59 0.56 71 2.02 0.08 0.05 0.02 T15 ZKG06J004 163.99 164.47 811 0.48 0.46 53 9.42 0.15 0.05 0.02 T11E ZKG06J01 78.47 79.25 785 0.78 0.71 105 2.20 0.21 0.06 0.01 T15W1 ZKG06J01 138.49 139.04 773 0.55 0.50 235 1.01 0.14 0.05 0.08 T11 ZKG06J04 117.14 117.93 728 0.79 0.65 1,043 3.00 0.15 0.10 0.15 T15W ZKG06T1101 66.08 67.18 827 1.10 0.92 48 2.85 0.23 0.18 0.02 T15W1 ZKG06T1102 77.45 78.18 785 0.73 0.57 59 2.18 0.60 0.02 0.01 T15W1 ZKG06T1102 138.01 138.93 773 0.92 0.72 101 1.08 0.04 0.02 0.01 T11 ZKG08AT1101 138.30 139.33 785 1.03 0.83 79 1.63 0.11 0.10 0.02 T11 ZKG08AT1101 146.80 148.27 784 1.47 1.22 59 2.27 0.11 0.10 0.01 T11E2 ZKG08S01_12 0.43 1.33 913 0.90 0.85 236 4.61 0.54 0.05 0.04 T15W3 ZKG08S01_12 31.74 32.67 517 0.93 0.92 159 0.26 0.46 0.05 0.05 T15a ZKG0936 18.13 18.64 780 0.51 0.27 225 0.61 0.44 0.07 0.02 T16 ZKG0936 179.66 180.26 738 0.60 0.31 219 3.43 1.12 0.03 0.01 T11E1 ZKG10AT1102 98.36 98.87 823 0.51 0.48 196 1.68 0.16 0.05 0.03 T14E ZKG10AT1102 144.53 145.59 815 1.06 1.02 223 0.68 0.11 0.10 0.08 T11E2 ZKG1217 53.03 53.57 801 0.54 0.30 180 0.74 0.23 0.03 0.07 T15W2 ZKG1218 145.13 146.13 743 1.00 0.95 262 1.17 0.11 0.05 0.03 T11E ZKG1218 178.67 179.42 721 0.75 0.71 226 0.38 0.15 0.21 0.02 T12 ZKG12AT15W01 94.72 95.23 780 0.51 0.48 96 0.99 0.09 0.05 0.05 T15W ZKG12AT15W01 254.59 255.09 688 0.50 0.45 349 0.81 0.30 0.05 0.02 T11E3 ZKG12AT15W101 155.03 155.78 768 0.75 0.39 242 3.61 0.22 0.05 0.05 T15 ZKG16AT1101 177.28 177.85 730 0.57 0.50 550 2.27 0.19 0.02 0.24 T11 ZKG4AT15W101 66.89 69.03 829 2.14 1.02 560 4.24 1.72 0.13 0.35 T15W1 ZKG4AT15W102 183.90 184.56 811 0.66 0.50 203 1.01 0.13 0.02 0.01 T11E2 ZKG4AT16E202 76.20 76.96 832 0.76 0.22 636 5.73 0.21 0.02 0.18 T15W1 ZKG4AT16E202 79.74 80.79 832 1.05 0.31 94 2.19 0.09 0.01 0.02 T16E2 ZKG4AT16E203 93.96 95.29 781 1.33 1.25 59 6.09 2.42 0.05 0.04 T15W3 ZKG4T15W113 137.93 141.89 672 3.96 3.62 1,086 0.93 0.19 0.19 0.15 T15W1 ZKG4T15W114 143.55 144.04 677 0.49 0.41 95 3.09 0.31 0.05 0.02 T15W ZKG4T15W114 155.80 158.32 667 2.52 1.88 479 1.29 0.27 0.29 0.07 T11 ZKG6AT15W303 18.44 19.47 824 1.03 0.55 214 0.80 0.06 0.10 0.03 T11 ZKG6AT15W304 68.56 69.71 812 1.15 0.81 284 1.16 0.31 0.02 0.22 T15W3 ZKG6AT15W304 83.91 86.40 808 2.49 1.74 3,911 6.22 2.11 0.08 0.55 T15W2 including 84.67 85.64 808 0.97 0.68 9,901 15.30 5.27 0.19 1.39 T15W2 ZKG6AT15W305 63.47 64.13 816 0.66 0.45 200 6.61 0.13 0.05 0.04 T15W ZKG6AT15W305 78.22 79.84 813 1.62 1.11 1,556 15.27 0.24 0.10 0.23 T15W3 ZKG6AT16E10 30.77 34.30 825 3.53 0.67 589 0.98 0.13 0.02 0.06 T16E including 33.48 34.30 824 0.82 0.15 2,267 2.55 0.50 0.07 0.20 T16E ZKG6AT16E11 22.71 24.10 827 1.39 0.79 528 3.12 0.05 0.02 0.04 T16E including 23.50 24.10 827 0.60 0.34 1,089 7.19 0.11 0.04 0.07 T16E ZKG8AT15W302 126.18 127.40 784 1.22 1.11 98 1.74 0.12 0.05 0.01 T15W ZKG8AT16E201 81.49 82.36 746 0.87 0.79 177 2.34 0.21 0.05 0.09 T15W1 ZKT04T2E02 220.62 221.76 878 1.14 0.99 127 0.31 0.05 0.02 1.09 T3 ZKT05AT2301 106.40 111.30 875 4.90 3.30 97 1.00 0.08 0.29 0.03 T23 including 106.40 106.80 876 0.40 0.22 804 2.66 0.10 0.05 0.15 T24 ZKT05AT2302 101.11 101.70 877 0.59 0.41 326 2.75 0.10 0.12 0.31 T23 ZKT05AT2303 98.17 99.07 874 0.90 0.89 381 4.97 0.61 0.10 0.22 T23 ZKT0724 143.73 145.56 787 1.83 1.81 223 1.08 0.53 0.02 0.05 T14E ZKT0725 158.91 161.61 750 2.70 2.53 433 1.96 0.93 0.05 0.18 T14E ZKT07AT201 78.81 80.09 742 1.28 1.09 141 2.10 0.06 0.09 0.04 T1 ZKT07AT5E104 105.47 106.29 914 0.82 0.42 1,324 5.40 0.48 0.10 0.08 T21W ZKT07AT5E105 134.62 135.99 908 1.37 0.83 28 3.57 0.19 0.02 0.00 T21 ZKT07T14E03 162.44 164.70 775 2.26 2.16 89 2.02 0.14 0.03 0.03 T14E ZKT07T14E05 156.81 157.41 753 0.60 0.57 71 4.69 0.11 0.01 0.09 T14E ZKT07T1601 19.42 20.15 868 0.73 0.31 192 0.10 0.33 0.02 0.01 T16 ZKT07Y04 23.92 24.64 777 0.72 0.68 762 9.07 0.54 0.83 0.12 T2W ZKT07Y04 50.53 51.10 796 0.57 0.55 411 2.91 0.04 1.92 0.31 T22 ZKT0808 211.75 212.43 871 0.68 0.22 1,070 1.47 0.34 0.10 0.96 T2 ZKT0809 64.21 65.00 889 0.79 0.74 155 0.19 0.08 0.01 0.01 T1W ZKT09Y17 206.29 207.09 738 0.80 0.68 30 6.16 0.11 0.10 0.01 T33E1 ZKT09Y17 404.57 405.11 586 0.54 0.50 207 0.79 0.36 0.10 0.01 T3 ZKT09Y21 104.55 106.09 806 1.54 1.14 161 18.39 0.23 0.10 0.11 T33 ZKT11Y25 175.74 176.56 744 0.82 0.77 97 1.04 0.06 0.05 0.01 T1W1 ZKT18AT1703 207.26 208.08 894 0.82 0.64 211 1.50 1.66 0.01 0.03 T22E ZKT19AT33W303 24.02 24.59 813 0.57 0.56 135 0.23 0.22 0.01 0.03 T33W1 ZKT19AT33W303 51.83 52.86 821 1.03 1.01 25 4.74 0.80 0.01 0.02 T22E1 ZKT19T33W301 78.12 79.42 786 1.30 0.45 15 6.90 0.37 0.05 0.01 T33W1 ZKT1AT2301 73.57 74.95 886 1.38 1.27 147 0.90 0.30 0.05 0.00 T33 ZKT1T1602 98.30 98.82 878 0.52 0.50 206 1.16 0.66 0.05 0.03 T16E ZKT1T1603 95.73 96.36 886 0.63 0.63 136 0.97 0.71 0.05 0.02 T16 ZKT1T1603 183.99 184.98 821 0.99 0.57 334 0.28 0.71 0.05 0.03 T16E1 ZKT21C03 145.04 145.57 789 0.53 0.44 191 5.63 0.25 0.21 0.02 T33W5 ZKT21C05 166.15 166.75 786 0.60 0.46 167 1.73 2.11 0.21 0.03 T33W4 ZKT21T14E09 87.07 87.60 773 0.53 0.13 1,148 3.19 2.24 0.09 0.20 T38 ZKT21T22E02 216.94 217.44 768 0.50 0.48 105 4.67 0.67 0.10 0.08 T3 ZKT21Y35 193.17 194.17 723 1.00 0.64 32 13.18 0.07 0.10 0.11 T14E ZKT23J001 99.39 100.28 676 0.89 0.74 1,283 8.60 2.30 4.22 1.30 T2 ZKT23J002 107.39 108.15 721 0.76 0.58 705 5.76 0.03 0.21 0.24 [1] ZKT23J003 112.16 113.16 665 1.00 0.81 134 4.21 1.85 0.82 0.69 T2 ZKT2707 105.98 106.55 780 0.57 0.23 292 0.39 0.14 0.13 0.01 T39W ZKT2708 153.41 154.07 751 0.66 0.25 396 1.79 2.20 0.01 0.05 T39E2 ZKT2708 161.96 163.99 744 2.03 1.54 125 0.34 0.43 1.90 0.01 T39 ZKT27T39W01 83.89 84.43 842 0.54 0.44 145 1.56 0.47 0.03 0.01 T39E2 ZKT29AT202 97.82 99.61 676 1.79 0.17 122 2.87 0.99 0.43 2.65 T2E ZKT31AT35E03 194.56 195.27 686 0.71 0.46 116 20.00 4.97 0.33 0.13 T35E ZKT31AT35E03 261.45 262.67 663 1.22 1.11 147 0.36 0.09 0.10 0.02 T35E1 ZKT33T31W303 34.97 36.14 898 1.17 1.14 340 0.44 0.54 0.06 0.02 T31W ZKT33T31W303 120.70 121.25 844 0.55 0.18 335 4.24 0.42 0.15 0.01 T21 ZKT33T31W304 36.06 37.85 895 1.79 1.73 303 0.55 0.35 0.03 0.04 T31W ZKT33T31W304 56.10 57.82 881 1.72 1.66 552 0.94 0.27 0.06 0.03 T31W1 ZKT33T31W305 58.82 60.10 878 1.28 0.59 187 0.10 0.10 0.03 0.01 T31W1 ZKT39AT31W01 54.66 55.61 786 0.95 0.80 200 0.42 0.13 0.57 0.02 T31W1 ZKT39AT31W02 15.33 16.77 795 1.44 1.42 26 5.22 0.19 0.02 0.01 T20 ZKT39AT31W02 109.52 110.65 766 1.13 0.32 374 3.99 1.85 0.75 0.34 T3E ZKT39AT31W02 128.06 129.11 760 1.05 0.30 27 2.84 0.06 0.12 0.02 T3 ZKT3AT1W101 98.48 102.48 854 4.00 2.56 771 11.68 0.23 0.08 0.11 T23 ZKT3AT1W101 203.59 204.22 810 0.63 0.58 160 1.61 0.46 0.06 0.01 [1] ZKT3AT1W104 96.12 96.84 840 0.72 0.47 326 17.38 0.57 0.06 0.08 T23 ZKT5AT1W101 178.42 179.20 632 0.78 0.68 109 0.33 0.13 0.15 0.22 T1W1 ZKT7T3E01 46.12 47.78 1,094 1.66 1.07 139 2.44 0.11 0.05 0.08 T3E ZKT7T3E02 64.01 72.45 1,086 8.44 5.04 523 5.10 0.36 0.11 0.13 T3E including 64.86 69.06 1,087 4.20 2.51 1,036 9.96 0.67 0.18 0.24 T3E ZKT9AT1W102 208.22 208.83 645 0.61 0.60 72 1.52 0.07 0.10 0.44 T1 ZKT9AT1W102 253.06 253.66 620 0.60 0.59 97 0.26 0.05 0.10 2.53 T2W ZKT9AT1W103 14.34 14.91 761 0.57 0.48 172 0.33 0.18 0.12 0.01 T33 ZKT9AT1W103 227.84 229.66 667 1.82 1.76 520 0.74 2.04 0.16 0.06 T1 ZKT9AT1W103 245.94 246.49 659 0.55 0.53 211 0.10 0.44 0.12 0.02 T1E ZKT9AT1W104 15.32 15.92 757 0.60 0.49 329 0.59 0.10 0.05 0.32 T33 ZKT9AT1W104 220.95 221.44 661 0.49 0.42 319 6.86 1.16 0.05 0.06 T1a ZKT9AT1W105 164.39 166.91 644 2.52 2.30 65 2.41 0.26 0.12 0.11 T1W1 ZKT9AT1W105 190.36 191.37 625 1.01 0.92 157 0.12 0.03 0.05 0.01 T1W ZKT9AT1W107 14.38 15.54 763 1.16 0.96 107 0.58 0.06 0.05 0.05 T33 ZKTA1AT14E01 158.29 159.55 782 1.26 0.42 53 5.65 0.35 0.04 0.06 T14E ZKTA3AT14E01 141.61 142.93 781 1.32 0.81 53 7.35 0.27 0.05 0.07 T14E ZKTA3AT14E02 93.90 94.66 773 0.76 0.64 243 0.41 0.07 0.10 0.03 T38 ZKTA5AT14E02 137.25 138.05 776 0.80 0.80 63 3.17 0.21 0.05 0.03 T14E ZKTDB05AT5W101 101.19 102.35 1,035 1.16 0.62 122 0.51 0.19 0.03 0.01 T4 ZKTDB05Y03_1 156.09 156.66 938 0.57 0.35 141 1.17 0.25 0.05 0.05 [1] ZKTDB05Y03_1 185.29 185.81 914 0.52 0.51 2,086 5.79 0.62 0.05 0.35 T35E1 ZKTDB06AT22W01 41.51 46.28 1,137 4.77 1.88 196 0.46 0.07 0.10 0.03 T1E ZKTDB06AT22W01 50.86 52.14 1,133 1.28 0.51 94 0.88 0.11 0.10 0.03 T2W ZKTDB06AT22W03 69.09 70.40 1,113 1.31 1.08 115 5.76 0.15 0.10 0.02 T1E ZKTDB20T1701 170.40 173.88 893 3.48 2.54 675 0.92 0.43 0.01 0.15 T17 including 171.26 172.04 892 0.78 0.57 2,206 1.44 0.71 0.02 0.40 T17 ZKTDB20T1704 88.90 89.42 971 0.52 0.19 789 0.92 0.09 0.03 0.06 T17 ZKTDB25AT39E201 169.08 170.79 785 1.71 0.46 456 16.16 2.55 0.01 0.11 T39E2 ZKTDB27AT39E201 89.44 90.08 811 0.64 0.44 190 1.26 3.19 0.01 0.03 T39W ZKTDB27AT39E201 99.41 100.22 803 0.81 0.56 1,705 1.30 0.35 0.02 0.06 T39E2 ZKTDB27AT5E111 122.45 123.21 955 0.76 0.74 200 1.34 0.67 0.05 0.01 T39E ZKTDB33AT31W301 32.88 33.47 902 0.59 0.23 233 0.28 0.10 0.08 0.01 [1] ZKTDB33AT31W301 49.38 50.30 893 0.92 0.36 110 1.15 0.20 0.06 0.02 T31W1 ZKTDB39T101 144.95 145.73 823 0.78 0.51 199 3.69 0.07 0.05 0.03 T2 ZKTDB39T103 66.76 67.63 892 0.87 0.64 151 0.80 0.05 0.03 0.01 T1W ZKTDB39T103 147.21 150.11 818 2.90 2.03 1,115 1.20 0.09 0.03 0.11 T3 ZKTDB43AT303 176.86 177.44 797 0.58 0.37 165 0.27 0.03 0.02 0.01 T1W ZKTDB43T301 299.35 300.13 712 0.78 0.58 9 3.57 0.05 0.17 0.04 T35 ZKTDB43T302 165.24 166.38 807 1.14 0.84 275 0.26 0.02 0.05 0.01 T23E ZKTDB43T302 170.81 171.99 801 1.18 0.85 38 3.43 0.10 0.10 0.01 T1 ZKTDB43T302 210.24 211.23 764 0.99 0.70 407 0.90 0.21 0.47 0.17 T3 ZKTDB43T302 243.39 247.69 731 4.30 3.01 171 2.19 0.11 1.25 0.04 T3E including 246.65 247.69 730 1.04 0.72 520 1.25 0.05 4.36 0.11 T3E



[1] No vein id assigned

Tunneling Program at the TLP Mine

In addition to the drilling program, 4,526 m of exploration drift tunneling were developed at the TLP mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill defined mineral resources and test for new parallel and splay structures, and are summarized in the following table.

Mine Major Target Veins Elevation

(m) Total

Tunneling

(m) Channel

Samples

Collected Drift

Included

(m) Total Mineralization Exposed by Drifts Length

(m) Average

True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) TLP T1, T2, T3, T3E, T5,

T26, T26E, T14E,

15W, T15W3,

T33E, T23, T11, T16,

T17, T14, T35E, T38,

T39E2, T39E, T27 510-1070 7,020 3,461 4,526 1,667 0.54 276 3.06 0.60

[1] Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 130 g/t at the TLP mine.

(Formulae used for AgEq calculation: TLP=34.19*Pb%+Ag g/t)

Highlights of selected mineralized zones exposed in the drift tunnels:

Drift Tunnel PD890-T16E-890-2NYM exposed mineralization 85 m long and 0.64 m wide (true width) grading 721 g/t Ag, 2.62% Pb and 0.72% Zn within vein T16E on the 893 m level;





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 721 g/t Ag, 2.62% Pb and 0.72% Zn within vein T16E on the level; Drift Tunnel PD820-T22E-700-16NYM exposed mineralization 30 m long and 0.81 m wide (true width) grading 692 g/t Ag, 3.43% Pb and 1.05% Zn within vein T22E on the 704 m level;





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 692 g/t Ag, 3.43% Pb and 1.05% Zn within vein T22E on the level; Drift Tunnel PD960-T33-990-13NYM exposed mineralization 20m long and 0.44 m wide (true width) grading 1,841 g/t Ag, 1.81% Pb and 1.31% Zn within vein T33 on the 960m level; and





exposed mineralization long and wide (true width) grading 1,841 g/t Ag, 1.81% Pb and 1.31% Zn within vein T33 on the level; and Drift Tunnel PD846-T11E-846-10SYM exposed mineralization 110m long and 0.68 m wide (true width) grading 427 g/t Ag, 2.26% Pb and 0.44% Zn within vein T11E on the 858 m level.

Table 2: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the TLP mine

Tunnel ID Vein Elevation

(m) Ore Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) PD846-T11E-846-10SYM T11E 858 80.00 0.68 427 2.26 0.44 PD930-T15W-930-12NYM T15W 922 15.00 0.58 485 3.59 0.35 PD930-T15W-930-12SYM T15W 922 55.00 0.56 188 2.20 0.23 PD820-T15W1-700-4SYM T15W1 700 70.00 0.61 84 5.17 0.22 PD820-T15W3-795-8NYM3 T15W2 800 20.00 0.45 172 5.51 0.68 PD820-T15W3-755-8NYM T15W2 761 15.00 0.62 359 5.72 1.05 PD960-T16E-960-1SYM T16E 957 45.00 0.30 494 2.46 2.02 PD890-T16E-890-2NYM T16E 893 85.00 0.64 721 2.62 0.72 PD820-T17W-700-14SYMA T17 702 20.00 0.92 153 8.27 0.12 PD730-T1W1-700-13NYM T1W1 707 15.00 0.36 78 3.09 0.67 PD820-T22E-700-16NYM T22E 704 20.00 0.81 692 3.43 1.05 PD960-T33-990-13NYM T33 996 20.00 0.44 1,841 1.81 1.31 PD890-T33-890-23NYM T33 897 30.00 0.60 261 1.22 0.13 PD730-T33W2-700-15NYM T33W2 706 15.00 0.34 14 6.04 0.06 PD800-T39E2-800-23NYM T39E2 800 45.00 0.48 173 2.07 0.95 PD820XPD-T39E2-700-25NYM T39E2 700 15.00 0.59 82 3.02 0.88

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and the Analytical Lab of the Inner Mongolia Geological Exploration Bureau in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China. All the three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split to a 200-300g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2m to more than 1m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, and silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; perations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Related Links

www.silvercorp.ca

