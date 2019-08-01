Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q2 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company" or "Silvercrest") today reported the results of its operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Business Update

Silvercrest finished the second quarter of 2019 with one of its strongest organic growth quarters over the past few years, with $259 million in new client accounts. Our high net worth wealth management business led the way in the second quarter, a demonstration of the firm's diversified growth opportunities. We will continue investment in our high net worth portfolio management teams to maintain the organic growth of this business. Furthermore, additional organic capital inflows from existing clients diminished the effect of normal second quarter tax-related outflows. Strong capital markets since the fourth quarter of 2018 market downturn also have helped put the firm on its growth trajectory, with discretionary assets under management at $16 billion and total assets under management at $21.7 billion, up approximately $1 billion during the quarter.

Our strong growth in assets under management during the second quarter does not include our previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Cortina Asset Management, LLC. We had previously announced that we expected that transaction to close during the third quarter of this year. We, in fact, closed on July 1, and we are thrilled to welcome our new Milwaukee partners and colleagues to the firm. Their high-quality growth equity strategies bring approximately $1.7 billion of assets under management to Silvercrest at an annual revenue run rate of approximately $13 million, starting with the third quarter. We expect the transaction to contribute meaningful accretion to the firm's cash flow and earnings per share. Furthermore, we are excited to support the talent behind our new growth equity strategies with new opportunities in the institutional marketplace. Our marketing teams are fully integrated and are already working to continue building that business. We have a robust institutional asset management pipeline and have substantial institutional interest across Silvercrest's equity strategies, some of which have only recently been introduced to the marketplace.

As we mentioned last quarter, the remainder of 2019 and 2020 will be important for growth in the firm's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) initiative. I am pleased that the marketing pipeline for that business looks robust. Given our activity level, we expect near-term positive results.

The current M&A environment for wealth management firms remains both active and expensive. Silvercrest is involved in multiple conversations at any given time. We believe our brand, culture, capabilities and technological innovation make Silvercrest a premier partner for the right businesses. Regardless of the environment, Silvercrest will seek to create value on behalf of shareholders where opportunity resides, and we will continue to foster initiatives to organically grow the firm.

On July 29, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total Assets Under Management ("AUM") of $21.7 billion , inclusive of discretionary AUM of $16.0 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $5.7 billion at June 30, 2019 .

, inclusive of discretionary AUM of and non-discretionary AUM of at . Revenue of $23.9 million .

. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $3.4 million and $1.9 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.22 .

. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") 1 of $6.6 million .

of . Adjusted net income 1 of $3.7 million .

of . Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1, 2 of $0.28 and $0.27 , respectively.

The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial measures and AUM.





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



For the Six Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands except as indicated)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue

$ 23,897



$ 24,577



$ 46,469



$ 48,908

Income before other income (expense), net

$ 4,430



$ 5,453



$ 8,429



$ 10,747

Net income

$ 3,351



$ 4,193



$ 6,396



$ 8,243

Net income margin



14.0 %



17.1 %



13.8 %



16.9 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest

$ 1,864



$ 2,337



$ 3,573



$ 4,568

Net income per basic and diluted share

$ 0.22



$ 0.28



$ 0.42



$ 0.55

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 6,566



$ 7,094



$ 12,319



$ 14,018

Adjusted EBITDA margin1



27.5 %



28.9 %



26.5 %



28.7 % Adjusted net income1

$ 3,719



$ 4,245



$ 7,021



$ 8,350

Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2

$ 0.28



$ 0.32



$ 0.52



$ 0.63

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2

$ 0.27



$ 0.31



$ 0.51



$ 0.61

Assets under management at period end (billions)

$ 21.7



$ 21.8



$ 21.7



$ 21.8

Average assets under management (billions)3

$ 21.3



$ 21.7



$ 20.4



$ 21.6

Discretionary assets under management (billions)

$ 16.0



$ 16.2



$ 16.0



$ 16.2



__________

1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units, and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM at $21.7 billion

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management decreased by $0.2 billion, or 1.2%, to $16.0 billion at June 30, 2019 from $16.2 billion at June 30, 2018. The decrease was attributable to net client outflows of $0.5 billion partially offset by market appreciation of $0.3 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM decreased by $0.1 billion, or 0.5%, to $21.7 billion at June 30, 2019 from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2018. The decrease was attributable to net client outflows of $1.3 billion partially offset by market appreciation of $1.2 billion.

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management increased by $0.7 billion, or 4.6%, to $16.0 billion at June 30, 2019 from $15.3 billion at March 31, 2019. The increase was attributable to net client inflows of $0.2 billion and market appreciation of $0.5 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $0.9 billion, or 4.3%, to $21.7 billion at June 30, 2019 from $20.8 billion at March 31, 2019. The increase was attributable to net client inflows of $0.1 billion and market appreciation of $0.8 billion.

Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018

Revenue decreased by $0.7 million, or 2.8%, to $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $24.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was driven by net client outflows in discretionary assets under management as well as by market fluctuations over the past year, partially offset by market appreciation during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Total expenses increased by $0.4 million, or 1.8%, to $19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $0.4 million, or 3.0%, to $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $14.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the accrual for bonuses of $0.9 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $0.5 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.8 million, or 16.5%, to $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in professional fees of $0.2 million due to an increase in acquisition-related legal fees, an increase in occupancy and related expenses of $0.4 million and an increase in moving and storage costs of $0.2 million related to the renovation of our office space in New York City.

Consolidated net income was $3.4 million or 14.0% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $4.2 million or 17.1% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $1.9 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $3.7 million, or $0.28 per adjusted basic share and $0.27 per adjusted diluted share2 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $6.6 million or 27.5% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $7.1 million or 28.9% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Revenue decreased by $2.4 million, or 5.0%, to $46.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $48.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was driven by net client outflows in discretionary assets under management as well as by market fluctuations over the past year, partially offset by market appreciation during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Total expenses decreased by $0.1 million, or 0.3%, to $38.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $38.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Compensation and benefits expense decreased by $1.4 million, or 4.8%, to $27.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the accrual for bonuses of $2.4 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $1.0 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff. General and administrative expenses increased by $1.3 million, or 13.3%, to $10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in portfolio and systems expenses of $0.4 million due to an increase in soft dollar-related research costs, an increase in occupancy and related expenses of $0.5 million, an increase in professional fees of $0.2 million due to an increase in acquisition-related legal fees and an increase in moving and storage costs of $0.2 million related to the renovation of our office space in New York City.

Consolidated net income was $6.4 million or 13.8% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $8.2 million or 16.9% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $3.6 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $7.0 million, or $0.52 per adjusted basic share and $0.51 per adjusted diluted share2 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $12.3 million or 26.5% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $14.0 million or 28.7% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $50.9 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $69.3 million at December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, there was nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity was $57.7 million at June 30, 2019. We had 8,623,720 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,832,839 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at June 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.





franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.





Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our principals, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.





Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors.

Exhibit 1 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)

















Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue































Management and advisory fees

$ 22,879



$ 23,539



$ 44,468



$ 46,842

Family office services



1,018





1,038





2,001





2,066

Total revenue



23,897





24,577





46,469





48,908

Expenses































Compensation and benefits



14,018





14,447





27,381





28,757

General and administrative



5,449





4,677





10,659





9,404

Total expenses



19,467





19,124





38,040





38,161

Income before other income (expense), net



4,430





5,453





8,429





10,747

Other income (expense), net































Other income, net



8





8





15





18

Interest income



79





76





149





129

Interest expense



(8)





(13)





(16)





(29)

Total other income (expense), net



79





71





148





118

Income before provision for income taxes



4,509





5,524





8,577





10,865

Provision for income taxes



1,158





1,331





2,181





2,622

Net income



3,351





4,193





6,396





8,243

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,487)





(1,856)





(2,823)





(3,675)

Net income attributable to Silvercrest

$ 1,864



$ 2,337



$ 3,573



$ 4,568

Net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.22



$ 0.28



$ 0.42



$ 0.55

Diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.28



$ 0.42



$ 0.55

Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



8,584,614





8,288,392





8,552,017





8,238,115

Diluted



8,587,156





8,292,809





8,555,181





8,243,163



Exhibit 2 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted") Adjusted EBITDA Measure (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)













Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:































Net income

$ 3,351



$ 4,193



$ 6,396



$ 8,243

Provision for income taxes



1,158





1,331





2,181





2,622

Delaware Franchise Tax



50





63





100





125

Interest expense



8





13





16





29

Interest income



(79)





(76)





(149)





(129)

Depreciation and amortization



732





620





1,243





1,233

Equity-based compensation



879





801





1,721





1,601

Other adjustments (A)



467





149





811





294

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,566



$ 7,904



$ 12,319



$ 14,018

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



27.5 %



28.9 %



26.5 %



28.7 %





(A) Other adjustments consist of the following:





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019





2018



































Non-acquisition expansion costs (a)

$ —



$ 81



$ 97



$ 157

Acquisition costs (b)



232





—





370





—

Severance



—





—





13





—

Other (c)



235





68





331





137

Total other adjustments

$ 467



$ 149



$ 811



$ 294







(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, represents accrued earnout of $0 and $81, respectively, related to our Richmond, VA office expansion. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, represents accrued earnout of $97 and $157, respectively, related to our Richmond, VA office expansion. (b) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, represents legal fees of $38 related to the Neosho Acquisition and legal fees of $194 related to the acquisition of Cortina Asset Management, LLC. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents legal fees of $156 related to the Neosho Acquisition and legal fees of $214 related to the acquisition of Cortina Asset Management, LLC. (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, represents moving expenses of $187 related to office relocations and an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents moving expenses of $235 related to office relocations and an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, represents professional fees of $0 and $15, respectively, for services related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, $51 and $105, respectively, related to a sign on bonus paid to a certain employee and professional fees related to the relocation of network equipment of $17 and $17, respectively.

Exhibit 3 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted") Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted)













Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:































Consolidated net income

$ 3,351



$ 4,193



$ 6,396



$ 8,243

GAAP Provision for income taxes



1,158





1,331





2,181





2,622

Delaware Franchise Tax



50





63





100





125

Other adjustments (A)



467





149





811





294

Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes



5,026





5,736





9,488





11,284

Adjusted provision for income taxes:































Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax

rate)



(1,307)





(1,491)





(2,467)





(2,934)



































Adjusted net income

$ 3,719



$ 4,245



$ 7,021



$ 8,350



































GAAP net income per share (B):































Basic and diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.28



$ 0.42



$ 0.55



































Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B):































Basic

$ 0.28



$ 0.32



$ 0.52



$ 0.63

Diluted

$ 0.27



$ 0.31



$ 0.51



$ 0.61

Shares/units outstanding:































Basic Class A shares outstanding



8,624





8,306





8,624





8,306

Basic Class B shares/units outstanding



4,833





4,905





4,833





4,905

Total basic shares/units outstanding



13,457





13,211





13,457





13,211



































Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C)



8,626





8,309





8,626





8,309

Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D)



5,215





5,391





5,215





5,391

Total diluted shares/units outstanding



13,841





13,700





13,841





13,700







(A) See A in Exhibit 2. (B) GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A shareholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders. (C) Includes 1,897 and 3,792 unvested restricted stock units at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (D) Includes 276,963 and 486,098 unvested restricted stock units and 105,398 and zero non-qualified stock options at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Exhibit 4 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (in thousands)













June 30,

2019



December 31,

2018



(Unaudited)









Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,877



$ 69,283

Investments

16





1,493

Receivables, net

6,790





8,022

Due from Silvercrest Funds

831





1,233

Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

5,498





3,436

Goodwill

27,352





25,168

Operating lease assets

35,220





—

Finance lease assets

157





—

Intangible assets, net

9,198





9,893

Deferred tax asset – tax receivable agreement

11,407





12,206

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,939





2,629

Total assets $ 151,285



$ 133,363

Liabilities and Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,803



$ 2,947

Accrued compensation

13,568





31,470

Deferred rent

—





7,225

Operating lease liabilities

41,768





—

Finance lease liabilities

160





—

Deferred tax and other liabilities

9,458





9,322

Total liabilities

68,757





50,964

Commitments and Contingencies













Equity













Preferred Stock, par value $0.01,













10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

—





—

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01,













50,000,000 shares authorized; 8,623,720 and 8,518,096 issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

86





85

Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01,













25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,832,839 and 4,934,103 issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

47





48

Additional Paid-In Capital

44,188





43,584

Retained earnings

13,332





12,330

Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity

57,653





56,047

Non-controlling interests

24,875





26,352

Total equity

82,528





82,399

Total liabilities and equity $ 151,285



$ 133,363



Exhibit 5 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Total Assets Under Management (Unaudited and in billions)

Total Assets Under Management:













Three Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2019



2018



2018

Beginning assets under management $ 20.8



$ 21.5





(3.3) % Gross client inflows

2.2





2.2





0.0 % Gross client outflows

(2.1)





(2.3)





(8.7) % Market appreciation

0.8





0.4





100.0 % Ending assets under management $ 21.7



$ 21.8





(0.5) %

























Six Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2019



2018



2018

Beginning assets under management $ 19.0



$ 21.3





(10.8) % Gross client inflows

4.4





4.4





0.0 % Gross client outflows

(4.3)





(4.3)





0.0 % Market appreciation

2.6





0.4





550.0 % Ending assets under management $ 21.7



$ 21.8





(0.5) %