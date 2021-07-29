Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q2 2021 Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company" or "Silvercrest") today reported the results of its operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Business Update

Silvercrest is pleased to report strong results for the second quarter of 2021. The firm's discretionary assets under management ("AUM"), which drives revenue, increased 4.6% during the quarter to reach $22.9 billion, which represents a new high and a year-over-year increase of 32.4%. The firm's total AUM grew to $31.0 billion.

Silvercrest concluded the quarter with $33.1 million in revenue, and the firm's Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter was $10.4 million, or a year over year increase of 56.7%. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 for the second quarter increased 66.7% year over year to $0.45 per Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Silvercrest's new business opportunities continue to grow thanks to a strong investment culture and results for high net worth and institutional clients alike.

On July 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company's outstanding Class A common stock.

Also on July 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved an increase of approximately 6.0% to the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.16 per share of Class A common stock to $0.17 per share of Class A common stock. The upcoming dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A common stock represents an annual yield of approximately 4.5% based on the closing price of the Company's Class A common stock on July 27, 2021. The dividend will be paid on or about September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total AUM of $31.0 billion , inclusive of discretionary AUM of $22.9 billion and non-discretionary AUM of $8.1 billion at June 30, 2021 .

, inclusive of discretionary AUM of and non-discretionary AUM of at . Revenue of $33.1 million .

. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") consolidated net income and net income attributable to Silvercrest of $5.7 million and $3.3 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Basic and diluted net income per share of $0.35 .

. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") 1 of $10.4 million .

of . Adjusted net income 1 of $6.7 million .

of . Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share1, 2 of $0.46 and $0.45 , respectively.

The table below presents a comparison of certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial measures and AUM.





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



For the Six Months

Ended June 30, (in thousands except as indicated)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$ 33,101



$ 24,021



$ 64,338



$ 52,386

Income before other income (expense), net

$ 7,342



$ 1,357



$ 13,030



$ 13,971

Net income

$ 5,661



$ 782



$ 9,996



$ 10,472

Net income margin



17.1 %



3.3 %



15.5 %



20.0 % Net income attributable to Silvercrest

$ 3,335



$ 490



$ 5,887



$ 6,022

Net income per basic and diluted share

$ 0.35



$ 0.05



$ 0.61



$ 0.64

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 10,429



$ 6,654



$ 20,085



$ 14,880

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1



31.5 %



27.7 %



31.2 %



28.4 % Adjusted net income1

$ 6,696



$ 3,958



$ 12,923



$ 9,083

Adjusted basic earnings per share1, 2

$ 0.46



$ 0.28



$ 0.89



$ 0.63

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1, 2

$ 0.45



$ 0.27



$ 0.87



$ 0.62

Assets under management at period end (billions)

$ 31.0



$ 23.8



$ 31.0



$ 23.8

Average assets under management (billions)3

$ 30.0



$ 22.2



$ 29.4



$ 24.5

Discretionary assets under management (billions)

$ 22.9



$ 17.3



$ 22.9



$ 17.3





















1 Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures and are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 2 and 3. 2 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are based on the number of shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are further based on the addition of unvested restricted stock units, and non-qualified stock options to the extent dilutive at the end of the reporting period. 3 We have computed average AUM by averaging AUM at the beginning of the applicable period and AUM at the end of the applicable period.

AUM at $31.0 billion

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management increased by $5.6 billion, or 32.4%, to $22.9 billion at June 30, 2021 from $17.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $4.5 billion and market appreciation of $6.0 billion, partially offset by client outflows of $4.9 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $7.2 billion, or 30.3%, to $31.0 billion at June 30, 2021 from $23.8 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $5.0 billion and market appreciation of $7.7 billion, partially offset by client outflows of $5.4 billion.

Silvercrest's discretionary assets under management increased by $1.0 billion, or 4.6%, to $22.9 billion at June 30, 2021 from $21.9 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $1.2 billion and market appreciation of $1.1 billion, partially offset by client outflows of $1.3 billion. Silvercrest's total AUM increased by $2.0 billion, or 6.9%, to $31.0 billion at June 30, 2021 from $29.0 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was attributable to client inflows of $1.4 billion and market appreciation of $2.2 billion, partially offset by client outflow of $1.6 billion.

Assets under management as of June 30, 2020 were impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on financial markets during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Revenue increased by $9.1 million, or 37.8%, to $33.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $24.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was driven by market appreciation in discretionary assets under management, partially offset by net client outflows. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was primarily based on market values as of March 31, 2020, and as such was affected by declines in the financial markets caused by COVID-19 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total expenses increased by $3.1 million, or 13.7%, to $25.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $22.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $5.1 million, or 38.2%, to $18.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $13.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the accrual for bonuses of $4.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.4 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff and an increase in equity-based compensation expense of $0.1 million due to an increase in the number of vested and unvested restricted stock units and unvested non-qualified stock options outstanding. General and administrative expenses decreased by $2.0 million, or 21.7%, to $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Cortina Acquisition of $2.2 million, a decrease in portfolio and systems expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by an increase in sub-advisory and referral fees of $0.1 million, an increase in occupancy and related costs of $0.1 primarily due to the increased cost of cleaning related to the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in travel and entertainment expenses of $0.1 million.

Consolidated net income was $5.7 million or 17.1% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to consolidated net income of $0.8 million or 3.3% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $3.3 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $6.7 million, or $0.46 per adjusted basic share and $0.45 per adjusted diluted share2 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $10.4 million or 31.5% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $6.7 million or 27.7% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue increased by $12.0 million, or 22.8%, to $64.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $52.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was driven by market appreciation in assets under management, partially offset by net client outflows. Revenue for the first two quarters of 2020 was primarily based on market values as of the end of the respective prior quarter, and as such was partially affected by declines in the financial markets caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total expenses increased by $12.9 million, or 33.6%, to $51.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $38.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $7.1 million, or 24.2%, to $36.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $29.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the accrual for bonuses of $5.9 million, an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.7 million primarily as a result of merit-based increases and newly hired staff and an increase in equity-based compensation expense of $0.5 million due to an increase in the number of vested and unvested restricted stock units and unvested non-qualified stock options outstanding. General and administrative expenses increased by $5.8 million, or 62.6%, to $15.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Cortina Acquisition of $6.1 million, an increase in occupancy and related costs of $0.2 million due to increased cleaning costs relate to the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in professional fees of $0.1 million and an increase in insurance expense of $0.1 million partially offset by a decrease in travel and entertainment expenses of $0.2 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a decrease in portfolio and systems expense of $0.3 million, a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $0.1 million and a decrease in office expense of $0.1 million.

Consolidated net income was $10.0 million or 15.5% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $10.5 million or 20.0% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to Silvercrest was $5.9 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Our Adjusted Net Income1 was $12.9 million, or $0.89 per adjusted basic share and $0.87 per adjusted diluted share2 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $20.1 million or 31.2% of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $14.9 million or 28.4% of revenue for the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $53.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $62.5 million at December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, there was $10.8 million outstanding under our term loan with City National Bank and nothing outstanding on our revolving credit facility with City National Bank.

Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity was $73.7 million at June 30, 2021. We had 9,669,760 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 4,781,844 shares of Class B common stock outstanding at June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional insight, promote transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share which are non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA without giving effect to the Delaware franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

franchise tax, professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings of the Company, taking into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring profitability of the Company, taking into account profitability attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Net Income represents recurring net income without giving effect to professional fees associated with acquisitions or financing transactions, losses on forgiveness of notes receivable from our principals, gains on extinguishment of debt or other obligations related to acquisitions, impairment charges and losses on disposals or abandonment of assets and leaseholds, client reimbursements and fund redemption costs, severance and other similar expenses, but including partner incentive allocations, prior to our initial public offering, as an expense. Furthermore, Adjusted Net Income includes income tax expense assuming a blended corporate rate of 26%. We feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring income of the Company, taking into account income attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the actual Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of the end of the reporting period for basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and to the extent dilutive, we add unvested restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to the total shares outstanding to compute diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share. As a result of our structure, which includes a non-controlling interest, we feel that it is important to management and investors to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings, as this measure provides a perspective of recurring earnings per share of the Company as a whole as opposed to being limited to our Class A common stock.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on July 30, 2021, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. Hosting the call will be Richard R. Hough III, Chief Executive Officer and President and Scott A. Gerard, Chief Financial Officer. Listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-836-8743 or for international listeners the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-5723. An archived replay of the call will be available after the completion of the live call on the Investor Relations page of the Silvercrest website at http://ir.silvercrestgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

This release contains, and from time to time our management may make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: incurrence of net losses; fluctuations in quarterly and annual results; adverse economic or market conditions; our expectations with respect to future levels of assets under management, inflows and outflows; our ability to retain clients from whom we derive a substantial portion of our assets under management; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our particular choices with regard to investment strategies employed; our ability to hire and retain qualified investment professionals; the cost of complying with current and future regulation coupled with the cost of defending ourselves from related investigations or litigation; failure of our operational safeguards against breaches in data security, privacy, conflicts of interest or employee misconduct; our expected tax rate; and our expectations with respect to deferred tax assets, adverse economic or market conditions, including the continued adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic; incurrence of net losses; adverse effects of management focusing on implementation of a growth strategy; failure to develop and maintain the Silvercrest brand; and other factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors.

Exhibit 1

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue































Management and advisory fees

$ 31,982



$ 23,018



$ 62,187



$ 50,406

Family office services



1,119





1,003





2,151





1,980

Total revenue



33,101





24,021





64,338





52,386

Expenses































Compensation and benefits



18,475





13,367





36,124





29,075

General and administrative



7,284





9,297





15,184





9,340

Total expenses



25,759





22,664





51,308





38,415

Income before other income (expense), net



7,342





1,357





13,030





13,971

Other income (expense), net































Other income, net



8





8





15





15

Interest income



2





4





4





10

Interest expense



(97)





(134)





(202)





(325)

Total other income (expense), net



(87)





(122)





(183)





(300)

Income before provision for income taxes



7,255





1,235





12,847





13,671

Provision for income taxes



1,594





453





2,851





3,199

Net income



5,661





782





9,996





10,472

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,326)





(292)





(4,109)





(4,450)

Net income attributable to Silvercrest

$ 3,335



$ 490



$ 5,887



$ 6,022

Net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.35



$ 0.05



$ 0.61



$ 0.64

Diluted

$ 0.35



$ 0.05



$ 0.61



$ 0.64

Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



9,662,809





9,511,767





9,657,317





9,451,567

Diluted



9,678,466





9,520,655





9,669,288





9,458,363



Exhibit 2

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted") Adjusted EBITDA Measure (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts or as noted)

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:































Net income

$ 5,661



$ 782



$ 9,996



$ 10,472

Provision for income taxes



1,594





453





2,851





3,199

Delaware Franchise Tax



50





50





100





100

Interest expense



97





134





202





325

Interest income



(2)





(4)





(4)





(10)

Depreciation and amortization



993





1,020





1,961





2,027

Equity-based compensation



293





155





462





263

Other adjustments (A)



1,743





4,064





4,517





(1,496)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,429



$ 6,654



$ 20,085



$ 14,880

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



31.5 %



27.7 %



31.2 %



28.4 %





(A) Other adjustments consist of the following:









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021





2020

Acquisition costs (a)

$ 20



$ 23



$ 331



$ 280

Other (b)



1,723





4,041





4,186





(1,776)

Total other adjustments

$ 1,743



$ 4,064



$ 4,517



$ (1,496)







(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, represents insurance costs of $11 and professional fees of $9 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, represents equity-based compensation expense of $300 related to restricted stock unit grants issued to two associates hired as part of the Cortina Acquisition in conjunction with their admission to Silvercrest L.P., insurance costs of $22 and professional fees of $9 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, represents legal and other professional fees of $12 and insurance costs of $11 related to the acquisition of Cortina. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents legal and other professional fees of $84, insurance costs of $23 related to the acquisition of Cortina, and costs related to the integration of Cortina's operations of $173.



(b) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of $1,600, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $75. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, represents a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of $3,900, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $190. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, represents an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $48 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, a fair value adjustment to the Jamison contingent purchase price consideration of $70, a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of $3,800 and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $123. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents expenses of $18 related to office renovations, an ASC 842 rent adjustment of $96 related to the amortization of property lease incentives, professional fees related to a new audit requirement of $13, a fair value adjustment to the Cappiccille contingent purchase price consideration of $83, a fair value adjustment to the Cortina contingent purchase price consideration of $(2,200), a fair value adjustment to the Jamison contingent purchase price consideration of $70, and expenses related to the Coronavirus pandemic of $144.

Exhibit 3

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP ("Adjusted")

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts or as noted)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:































Consolidated net income

$ 5,661



$ 782



$ 9,996



$ 10,472

GAAP Provision for income taxes



1,594





453





2,851





3,199

Delaware Franchise Tax



50





50





100





100

Other adjustments (A)



1,743





4,064





4,517





(1,496)

Adjusted earnings before provision for income taxes



9,048





5,349





17,464





12,275

Adjusted provision for income taxes:































Adjusted provision for income taxes (26% assumed tax rate)



(2,352)





(1,391)





(4,541)





(3,192)



































Adjusted net income

$ 6,696



$ 3,958



$ 12,923



$ 9,083



































GAAP net income per share (B):































Basic and diluted

$ 0.35



$ 0.05



$ 0.61



$ 0.64



































Adjusted earnings per share/unit (B):































Basic

$ 0.46



$ 0.28



$ 0.89



$ 0.63

Diluted

$ 0.45



$ 0.27



$ 0.87



$ 0.62

Shares/units outstanding:































Basic Class A shares outstanding



9,670





9,520





9,670





9,520

Basic Class B shares/units outstanding



4,782





4,852





4,782





4,852

Total basic shares/units outstanding



14,452





14,372





14,452





14,372



































Diluted Class A shares outstanding (C)



9,690





9,528





9,690





9,528

Diluted Class B shares/units outstanding (D)



5,206





5,014





5,206





5,014

Total diluted shares/units outstanding



14,896





14,542





14,896





14,542







(A) See A in Exhibit 2. (B) GAAP earnings per share is strictly attributable to Class A shareholders. Adjusted earnings per share takes into account earnings attributable to both Class A and Class B shareholders. (C) Includes 19,877 and 8,242 unvested restricted stock units at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (D) Includes 170,854 and 74,907 unvested restricted stock units and 252,904 and 86,764 unvested non-qualified options at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Exhibit 4

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(in thousands)



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020





(Unaudited)









Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,631



$ 62,498

Investments

53





914

Receivables, net

9,425





8,341

Due from Silvercrest Funds

1,648





1,018

Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

5,331





5,523

Goodwill

63,675





63,675

Operating lease assets

28,188





30,068

Finance lease assets

314





254

Intangible assets, net

25,239





26,553

Deferred tax asset – tax receivable agreement

11,324





11,397

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,934





3,563

Total assets $ 202,762



$ 213,804

Liabilities and Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,522



$ 18,040

Accrued compensation

20,530





33,849

Borrowings under credit facility

10,828





12,600

Operating lease liabilities

34,071





36,127

Finance lease liabilities

319





259

Deferred tax and other liabilities

9,514





9,530

Total liabilities

96,784





110,405

Commitments and Contingencies













Equity













Preferred Stock, par value $0.01,













10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

—





—

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01,













50,000,000 shares authorized; 9,669,760 and 9,650,692 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

97





96

Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01,













25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,781,844 and 4,721,646 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

47





46

Additional Paid-In Capital

51,240





51,039

Retained earnings

22,291





19,498

Total Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s equity

73,675





70,679

Non-controlling interests

32,303





32,720

Total equity

105,978





103,399

Total liabilities and equity $ 202,762



$ 213,804



Exhibit 5

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Total Assets Under Management (Unaudited and in billions)

Total Assets Under Management:



Three Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2021



2020



2020

Beginning assets under management $ 29.0



$ 20.6





40.8 %























Gross client inflows

1.4





1.1





27.3 % Gross client outflows

(1.6)





(0.8)





(100.0) % Net client flows

(0.2)





0.3





(166.7) %























Market appreciation

2.2





2.9





(24.1) % Ending assets under management $ 31.0



$ 23.8





30.3 %



Six Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2021



2020



2020

Beginning assets under management $ 27.8



$ 25.1





10.8 %























Gross client inflows

2.8





2.0





40.0 % Gross client outflows

(3.3)





(1.6)





(106.3) % Net client flows

(0.5)





0.4





(225.0) %























Market appreciation/(depreciation)

3.7





(1.7)





317.6 % Ending assets under management $ 31.0



$ 23.8





30.3 %

Exhibit 6

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Discretionary Assets Under Management (Unaudited and in billions)

Discretionary Assets Under Management:



Three Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2021



2020



2020

Beginning assets under management $ 21.9



$ 14.9





47.0 %























Gross client inflows

1.2





0.9





33.3 % Gross client outflows

(1.3)





(0.7)





(85.7) % Net client flows

(0.1)





0.2





(150.0) %























Market appreciation

1.1





2.2





(50.0) % Ending assets under management $ 22.9



$ 17.3





32.4 %



Six Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2021



2020



2020

Beginning assets under management $ 20.6



$ 18.8





9.6 %























Gross client inflows

2.5





1.8





38.9 % Gross client outflows

(2.9)





(1.5)





(93.3) % Net client flows

(0.4)





0.3





(233.3) %























Market appreciation/(depreciation)

2.7





(1.8)





250.0 % Ending assets under management $ 22.9



$ 17.3





32.4 %

Exhibit 7

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management (Unaudited and in billions)

Non-Discretionary Assets Under Management:



Three Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2021



2020



2020

Beginning assets under management $ 7.1



$ 5.7





24.6 %























Gross client inflows

0.2





0.2





0.0 % Gross client outflows

(0.3)





(0.1)





(200.0) % Net client flows

(0.1)





0.1





(200.0) %























Market appreciation

1.1





0.7





57.1 % Ending assets under management $ 8.1



$ 6.5





24.6 %



Six Months Ended

June 30,



% Change From

June 30,



2021



2020



2020

Beginning assets under management $ 7.2



$ 6.3





14.3 %























Gross client inflows

0.3





0.2





50.0 % Gross client outflows

(0.4)





(0.1)





(300.0) % Net client flows

(0.1)





0.1





(200.0) %























Market appreciation

1.0





0.1





900.0 % Ending assets under management $ 8.1



$ 6.5





24.6 %

Exhibit 8

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Assets Under Management (Unaudited and in billions)



Three Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



Total AUM as of March 31, $ 29.027



$ 20.563



Discretionary AUM:















Total Discretionary AUM as of March 31,

21.888





14.853



New client accounts/assets

0.049





0.159

(1) Closed accounts

(0.029)





(0.070)

(2) Net cash inflow/(outflow)

(0.151)





0.119

(3) Non-discretionary to discretionary AUM

(0.007)





(0.008)

(4) Market appreciation

1.114





2.229



Change to Discretionary AUM

0.977





2.429



Total Discretionary AUM as of June 30,

22.865





17.282



Change to Non-Discretionary AUM

1.024





0.806

(5) Total AUM as of June 30, $ 31.028



$ 23.798









Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



Total AUM as of January 1, $ 27.819



$ 25.070



Discretionary AUM:















Total Discretionary AUM as of January 1,

20.650





18.754



New client accounts/assets

0.237





0.321

(1) Closed accounts

(0.334)





(0.089)

(2) Net cash inflow/(outflow)

(0.340)





0.127

(3) Non-discretionary to discretionary AUM

(0.007)





(0.008)

(4) Market (depreciation)/appreciation

2.659





(1.823)



Change to Discretionary AUM

2.215





(1.472)



Total Discretionary AUM as of June 30,

22.865





17.282



Change to Non-Discretionary AUM

0.994





0.200

(5) Total AUM as of June 30, $ 31.028



$ 23.798









(1) Represents new account flows from both new and existing client relationships (2) Represents closed accounts of existing client relationships and those that terminated (3) Represents periodic cash flows related to existing accounts (4) Represents client assets that converted to Discretionary AUM from Non-Discretionary AUM (5) Represents the net change to Non-Discretionary AUM

Exhibit 9

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Equity Investment Strategy Composite Performance1, 2 As of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

PROPRIETARY EQUITY PERFORMANCE 1, 2

ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE

AS OF 6/30/2021

INCEPTION





1-YEAR





3-YEAR





5-YEAR





7-YEAR





INCEPTION

Large Cap Value Composite

4/1/02





40.6





15.2





15.8





12.8





10.0

Russell 1000 Value Index









43.7





12.4





11.9





9.4





8.1

















































Small Cap Value Composite

4/1/02





56.9





10.3





13.2





10.1





11.2

Russell 2000 Value Index









73.3





10.3





13.6





9.3





9.0

















































Smid Cap Value Composite

10/1/05





52.7





10.4





14.1





10.9





10.7

Russell 2500 Value Index









63.2





10.6





12.3





8.8





8.6

















































Multi Cap Value Composite

7/1/02





43.3





12.8





14.7





11.9





10.5

Russell 3000 Value Index









45.4





12.2





12.0





9.4





8.7

















































Equity Income Composite

12/1/03





37.6





10.5





12.6





11.0





11.9

Russell 3000 Value Index









45.4





12.2





12.0





9.4





8.9

















































Focused Value Composite

9/1/04





39.1





9.9





12.5





10.7





11.1

Russell 3000 Value Index









45.4





12.2





12.0





9.4





8.7

















































Small Cap Opportunity Composite

7/1/04





57.2





15.8





17.8





14.2





12.5

Russell 2000 Index









62.0





13.5





16.5





11.4





9.8

















































Small Cap Growth Composite

7/1/04





79.6





25.5





27.4





17.9





13.6

Russell 2000 Growth Index









51.4





15.9





18.8





13.1





10.7

















































Smid Cap Growth Composite

1/1/06





71.6





33.4





30.8





19.9





14.5

Russell 2500 Growth Index









49.6





20.2





20.7





14.8





12.0







1 Returns are based upon a time weighted rate of return of various fully discretionary equity portfolios with similar investment objectives, strategies and policies and other relevant criteria managed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC ("SAMG LLC"), a subsidiary of Silvercrest. Performance results are gross of fees and net of commission charges. An investor's actual return will be reduced by the advisory fees and any other expenses it may incur in the management of the investment advisory account. SAMG LLC's standard advisory fees are described in Part 2 of its Form ADV. Actual fees and expenses will vary depending on a variety of factors, including the size of a particular account. Returns greater than one year are shown as annualized compounded returns and include gains and accrued income and reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This piece contains no recommendations to buy or sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities or investment services or adopt any investment position. This piece is not intended to constitute investment advice and is based upon conditions in place during the period noted. Market and economic views are subject to change without notice and may be untimely when presented here. Readers are advised not to infer or assume that any securities, sectors or markets described were or will be profitable. SAMG LLC is an independent investment advisory and financial services firm created to meet the investment and administrative needs of individuals with substantial assets and select institutional investors. SAMG LLC claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®).



2 The market indices used to compare to the performance of Silvercrest's strategies are as follows:





The Russell 1000 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 1000 largest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 1000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 1000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.





The Russell 2000 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 2000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 2000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 2000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.





The Russell 2500 Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures the 2500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000. The Russell 2500 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that includes those Russell 2000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values.





The Russell 3000 Value Index is a capitalization-weighted, unmanaged index that measures those Russell 3000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

SOURCE Ben-Abraham Associates, Inc.