Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company" or "Silvercrest") today announced that it will host the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") virtually, due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak, and government-recommended and required limits on public gatherings. Holding the meeting online will also protect the health and safety of the Company's stockholders, directors and employees.

The Annual Meeting will begin at 10:00 am (ET) on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2020 will be able to vote and view the list of stockholders during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Investors can access the virtual Annual Meeting and participate in the following ways:

Log into the virtual meeting platform at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 3, 2020 by visiting https://silvercrest.zoom.us/j/2648793874, or by visiting http://www.zoom.us and entering the following meeting identification code: 2648793874

Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions provided during the meeting

A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting for ten days prior to the Annual Meeting. You may email Silvercrest at [email protected] to coordinate arrangements to view the stockholder list. The stockholder list will also be available during the Annual Meeting upon request

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, Silvercrest urges stockholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. For more information, visit http://silvercrestgroup.com/.

