Silversea Welcomes Silver Origin To Its Fleet With The First In-Person Cruise Ship Delivery Since The Lockdown

MONACO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has taken delivery of its first-ever destination-specific ship, Silver Origin, from Dutch shipyard De Hoop. An intimate ceremony, held on Wednesday June 3, 2020, marked the first in-person cruise ship delivery since the pandemic prompted a global lockdown.

Silver Origin Delivery Ceremony Silversea's Top Executives Travel to Rotterdam to Take Delivery of Silver Origin Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio Uses Silver Origin's Interactive LED Wall - the Largest of Its Kind in the Galapagos Roberto Martinoli Gives his Signature to Officially Take Delivery of the Ship

Select Silversea top executives—including Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, Chairman; Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO; Damien O'Connor, SVP Hotel Operations & Onboard Revenue; and Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer—attended the ceremony in Rotterdam. Joined by representatives from De Hoop Shipyard, Silversea's executives took a tour of the completed ship for the first time and were present for the official flag ceremony.

"It was a very proud moment for me to attend Silver Origin's official delivery ceremony in person, and to welcome Silversea's first-ever destination-specific ship to our fleet. I am very grateful to all involved in the build, especially the professionals at De Hoop Shipyard," says Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio. "In September 2013, Silversea became the first cruise line to launch an ultra-luxury ship in the Galapagos Archipelago. We have invested our accrued know-how into the design of Silver Origin. Every element of the ship has been designed with the destination in mind and tailored to enhance the experience for travellers, while fostering a deep sense of respect for this magnificent ecosystem and everything that inhabits it."

"We welcome the beautiful Silver Origin to our fleet as the first ship since the start of our collaboration with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.," says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President & CEO. "The ship demonstrates how fruitful our collaboration has been, while providing an indication of the great success to come. With Silversea's destination expertise and the invaluable support of the RCL group, we have pushed the boundaries of ultra-luxury travel in the Galapagos with Silver Origin. I want to extend my gratitude to all those involved, including my colleagues at both Silversea and RCL, but especially to the De Hoop Shipyard who overcame many challenges to complete the ship."

"It has been extremely rewarding to work on this project, and we are proud for having been able to deliver the ship in spite of the external challenges," says Patrick Janssens, CEO of De Hoop Shipyard. "The delivery ceremony marked a momentous moment for both parties, and delivering Silver Origin to Silversea's Executives here in Rotterdam was a great pleasure. We wish the cruise line every success for the future and we look forward to seeing this beautiful ship in the Galapagos Islands where she belongs."

Integrating the latest state-of-the-art technology and designed with a focus on the pillars of sustainability, destination on board, expedition experience, authentic local culture, and comfort and service, the all-suite, all-balcony, 100-guest Silver Origin will welcome travellers year-round in the unique Galapagos Archipelago. The ship will provide guests with the ultimate destination experience, inspired by Silversea's accrued expertise and founded on a deep respect for the fragility of the natural environment, while maintaining the cruise line's trademark quality of service.

Innovative, enriching, elegant, each of Silver Origin's spaces has been designed specifically with the Galapagos in mind by Hirsch Bedner Associates Miami. Silversea's executives visited each to experience first-hand how they will create unique synergies between the destination and the ship.

THE MARINA: AN EXCEPTIONAL ARRIVAL EXPERIENCE

As a key point of entry to the ship/destination, the Marina has been designed with great attention-to-detail to offer guests an unprecedented arrival/disembarkation experience. Connected to the Basecamp, the Zodiac embarkation area features large comfortable couches, as well as showers for guests to rinse their gear, racks to conveniently store wetsuits and other equipment, and an innovative fold-out stern with special boarding facilities that can accommodate two Zodiacs at the same time. As Silver Origin will have the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos at 1:12.5, a large garage with hydraulic doors, hatches and cranes has been created between decks 2 and 3 to store six of the ship's eight Zodiacs, while two will be stored on the bow.

BASECAMP: IMMERSIVE DISCOVERY ON BOARD

Basecamp is one of Silver Origin's most innovative spaces, designed especially to bring the destination on board. The heart of the ship, the 551m2 Basecamp will host educational activities in which guests will interact with Silversea's team of expert guides—all permanent residents of the Galapagos and certified by the Galapagos National Park—to learn more about the rare wildlife, remarkable landscapes and captivating history of the Galapagos Islands, before and after excursions.

With bespoke software created exclusively for Silversea by strategic-design studio Sketchin and with input from Silversea's Expedition Team, the centrepiece of Basecamp is a 624x162cm interactive digital wall—the largest interactive screen in the Galapagos—and control podium. Through this interactive programme, which will change according to the itinerary, guests will be able to access extraordinary destination-related content, including historical pictures provided by the Royal Geographical Society of London, videos with exclusive aerial and underwater shots, excursion previews and scientific presentations. The Expedition Team will use the LED wall to introduce guests to the wonders of the Galapagos before they embark on Zodiac and kayak adventures to experience them first-hand.

THE EXPLORER LOUNGE: AN ELEGANT SPACE TO UNWIND

Offering an inviting space in which guests can relax of an evening, while enjoying a cocktail and a book from Silver Origin's curated library, the 479m2 Explorer Lounge exudes the same elegance that characterises the other ships in Silversea's ultra-luxury fleet. The space doubles as a state-of-the-art lecture room and will host daily lectures and briefings, as well as live piano performances. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the destination inside, while a large video wall with state-of-the-art AV technology and wide HD screens in different seating areas will optimise guests' expedition experience. Outside, a beautiful terrace with comfortable sofas and armchairs, including a round central sofa with a fire pit, will offer guests the perfect spot in which to unwind with a drink before and after lectures.

THE RESTAURANT & THE GRILL: AN IMMERSIVE CULINARY PHILOSOPHY

In-line with Silversea's new S.A.L.T. programme, Silver Origin's guests will benefit from a uniquely immersive culinary philosophy, centred upon regionally-grown ingredients, Ecuadorian cuisine, and a farm-to-table approach. Locally-inspired culinary experiences—both on board and ashore—will strengthen travellers' connections with the unique culture, landscapes and people of the Galapagos, as well as those of Ecuador. The Restaurant on Deck 4 (capacity: 120) and the Grill on Deck 7 (capacity: 100) will each be able to accommodate all guests at once, offering diners the luxury of choice. Silversea's Hot Rocks concept will be tailored with an Ecuadorian twist at the Grill, where an advanced sheltering system will protect diners from the wind and low temperatures for maximum comfort.

SPA & FITNESS CENTRE: STATE-OF-THE-ART RELAXATION

Silver Origin's Fitness Centre features state-of-the-art Technogym equipment and offers guests outstanding views on the destination with floor-to-ceiling windows. The Spa, with a dedicated treatment room for therapies and massages, is the ideal place in which to relax after a day of exploration on the islands. The Beauty Salon will offer a wide array of services, including hairdressing and manicure/pedicure.

OBSERVATION LOUNGE: A COSY HIDEAWAY

Located at the very front of the ship, the 75m2 Observation Lounge is one of the cosiest venues on board, offering an elegant hideaway with incredible views on the destination thanks to 180-degree floor-to-ceiling glass windows. After a long day spent exploring the Galapagos Archipelago, guests will find ultimate relaxation in the Observation Lounge, perhaps reading a book from the carefully selected library or just enjoying a vivid sunset.

GUEST SUITES: AMONG THE MOST SPACIOUS IN THE GALAPAGOS

Recognising that days spent exploring the islands can be intense, Silver Origin's suites are among the most spacious and comfortable in the Galapagos: the Owner's Suite, for example, measures a total of 160m2 (1,722ft2) and provides sweeping views of the destination with a vast veranda. Silver Origin whispers luxury as the only ship in the archipelago to offer butler service for all suites. Guests will enjoy the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the region (1:1.11) for unparalleled levels of personalised comfort. All suites benefit from full room automation, which allows guests to control room conditions with the touch of a button.

Spectacular destination-focused views are among the hallmarks of Silver Origin's suites, whose design and amenities were inspired by the acclaimed suites of Silversea's larger ships. Outfitted in neutral tones and natural materials that complement the Galapagos' environment, and designed by GEM, all suites have floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony, while select suites feature the innovate Horizon Balcony, which converts to a floor-to-ceiling window at the touch of a button. Most upper suites incorporate an ocean-view bathtub and shower, some of which are accessible from the balcony.

ADDRESSING SUSTAINABILITY

Built with the environment in mind as one of the most energy-efficient ships in its class, Silver Origin incorporates environmentally low-impact features to comply with future rules and regulations, in addition to the Galapagos National Park Directorate regulations. The latest technological innovations mean a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and fewer exhaust emissions. The ship's dynamic positioning system will be used when positioned over delicate seabed ecosystems to prevent the anchor from causing damage; suites incorporate freshwater purification systems that convert seawater into drinking water, thus drastically reducing the use of plastic on board; and a wastewater treatment system will meet or exceed the strictest regulations in the market. Moreover, all waste will undergo a rigid segregation procedure on board and will be delivered to a local waste management enterprise for it to be recycled or shipped out of the islands.

Silversea Cruises has launched the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos—a dedicated fund that will support educational projects to safeguard the wellbeing of the Galapagos Islands for future generations. By supporting a diverse selection of projects each year, the Silversea Fund will strengthen the balance between humans and nature in the Galapagos, as part of a long-term conservation strategy. The fund's donors will enjoy savings on Silversea's voyages, as the cruise line will match guests' contributions in the form of a Future Cruise Credit to underpin its commitment to the cause.

