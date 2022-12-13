SilverSky Raises the Bar in MDR Services: with Continual Expert-Led Cyber Range Services

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky , a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the expansion of the SilverSky Cyber Range. As part of SilverSky's current technology offers, its new 24-hour team of cybersecurity experts provides ever-growing and time-sensitive protections not available through most MDR providers.

The SilverSky Cyber Range expands and broadens the scope of threat detection by rigorously testing new malware and emerging threats through a deep analytics engine, comparing results to expected triggers, and detailing new variant fingerprints. The analytics are then fed into the Lightning MDR platform to protect our customers and notify our partners. SilverSky melds human expertise with automated cybersecurity technology – increasing the effectiveness of Security Operations analysts responding to events in real time. This proactive approach is a welcomed differentiator in an industry that all too often generates an unnecessarily long gap between threat identification and response.

"What makes the SilverSky Cyber Range so distinctly different within the industry is that we take a two-pronged, two-way approach to ensure that time to protection for zero-day threats is as fast as possible," said Marvin Wheeler, Chief Innovation Officer at SilverSky. "There's no waiting for other partners or vendors to update protections. We stand as an innovator in the MDR space by combining our analyst-led Cyber Range that seeks out new zero-day threats themselves with our automated proprietary platform that also identifies potential threats and initiates action. Our analysts then scour the Dark Web and other sources to ensure related dangers are immediately caught by SilverSky as well. This ensures our expert cybersecurity analysts and technology work in tandem to immediately prevent a large percentage of threats that otherwise are left free to roam through traditional MDR approaches that lack rich involvement by trained specialists at this level of intensity and consistency."

The SilverSky Lightning MDR product portfolio, including its Extended Detection & Response (XDR) service, uses industry-leading data science to look for unknown threats and delivers threat detection technologies trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense. The inception of the SilverSky Cyber Range, and the accomplished team of Cyber Range analysts, came from the company's previously announced acquisition of Cybraics.

Potential SilverSky channel partners can learn more about the value the SilverSky Cyber Range can bring to their customers by visiting SilverSky's channel program page. Potential partners and customers can also email [email protected].

About SilverSky

Today's organizations are playing catch-up, chasing alerts with a scarcity of experienced people, time and budget. It's time to change the rules of engagement with SilverSky, the world's leading Managed Detection and Response platform for threat detection, log management and response. SilverSky gives our customers enhanced Vision, Velocity and Vigilance. The Vision to be an advanced technology company, developing the depth and complexity of analysis to shield them from cyber risk, regardless of their size or journey. The Velocity to attack cyber risk at light speed, constantly ramping up our rate of learning, and slashing the time to detect and respond. The Vigilance to combine deep human experience, military-grade behavioral tracking, and machine learning, to protect our customers' attack surface as vigorously as their bottom lines. By delivering consistently on these values, our SOC teams' customer satisfaction rating is over 98% globally. With over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity, we've learned the best way to stay ahead of the game, is to change it. Visit www.silversky.com

Company Contacts:

Clark Easterling

Vice President, Marketing

SilverSky

[email protected]

SOURCE SilverSky