SilverSneakers Calls for 2020 Swanson Inspiration Award Nominations

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans by Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY), is currently accepting nominations for the 16th annual SilverSneakers Swanson Inspiration Award. This prestigious national award honors SilverSneakers members who have improved their lives through a healthy lifestyle that incorporates fitness and social interaction, while helping others navigate their own fitness journeys.

The call for nominations is open through August 7, 2020 at SilverSneakers.com/SwansonAward and anyone can nominate an inspiring SilverSneakers member. The top 10 nominees' stories will be shared on the SilverSneakers website where the public will select the national award recipient. Online voting will begin August 24, 2020, and the winner will be announced on September 14, 2020.

"Despite the challenges our SilverSneakers members have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been remarkable members who continue to inspire, support and motivate others to improve their quality of life no matter the obstacles," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO, Tivity Health. "That perseverance and commitment embody the spirit of the Swanson Inspiration Award and the power of the SilverSneakers community across the country. We honor our award winners who are core to our mission and who are leaders in their member communities."

Even though COVID-19 has made staying fit and healthy more challenging, SilverSneakers members have access to multiple digital engagement options, enabling them to stay active while staying safe. Facebook Live, SilverSneakers Live and SilverSneakers Flex fitness classes are available for all members. We have had significant participation in our new virtual options. As of July 2020, there have been 10.2 million views of our Facebook Live classes alone. SilverSneakers will continue offering virtual exercise, nutrition, health and social community options for members to continue their fitness regimens while practicing safe social distancing behaviors.

Over 16 million people are eligible for the SilverSneakers benefit generally at no additional cost through their Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and group retiree plans. The program is offered at more than 17,000 participating fitness locations nationwide, where members can take advantage of amenities and various class offerings including signature SilverSneakers classes and SilverSneakers BOOM™, all led by certified instructors for ongoing support. In addition, SilverSneakers FLEX® classes, also led by certified instructors, are offered in neighborhood venues outside the traditional fitness center.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

