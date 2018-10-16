SilverSneakers Introduces SilverSneakers GO, Innovative Mobile Fitness App Designed Exclusively for Seniors

For seniors who may benefit from extra support at home or at their location of choice, the app provides animated GIFs and videos with step-by-step instructions on how to perform recommended exercises.

Unlike other mobile apps dedicated to seniors, SilverSneakers GO offers the option to modify exercise difficulty based on the ability to complete a suggested exercise. SilverSneakers members can also plan/schedule activities, log comments about their workouts, and keep track of progress and mood to help establish and maintain a regular exercise routine.

"Whether you're a long-time SilverSneakers member or stepping into a fitness center for the first time, the new SilverSneakers GO app is the mobile fitness companion you need to meet and exceed your fitness goals," said Arra Yerganian, Chief Brand Officer, Tivity Health. "We're providing a solution to help seniors take the guesswork out of working out with intuitive in-app features – for free. Rate your workout experience, log completed workouts and easily make changes if exercises are too easy or too hard. The app empowers seniors to stay fit and healthy throughout their fitness journey."

Highlighted program features of SilverSneakers GO include:

Strength, flexibility and walking programs customized for beginners, intermediate and advanced users.

Schedule workouts and activities, with helpful in-app reminders.

Easy workout modifications; users can switch recommended exercises from easier to harder depending on preferences and ability.

The app is free for everyone, and current SilverSneakers members can experience unlimited usage to all features. Limited access to certain features is available to non-members and can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play store.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Medicare beneficiaries through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or enroll, go to SilverSneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. is a leading provider of fitness and health improvement programs, with strong capabilities in developing and managing network solutions. Through its existing three networks, SilverSneakers® - the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living™, Tivity Health is focused on targeted population health for those 50 and over. With more than 15 million Americans eligible for SilverSneakers, over 10,000 fitness centers in the Prime Fitness Network, and more than 25 years of clinical and operational expertise in managing specialty health benefits and networks, including chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services, the company touches millions of consumers across the country and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Learn more at tivityhealth.com.

