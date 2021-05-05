SilverTech Launches KuberaDX for Community Banks and Credit Unions

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverTech, a digital marketing and web development agency with its principal headquarters located in New Hampshire, announced today that the company is releasing KuberaDX, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) content management platform built for banks and credit unions. This turnkey platform will assist smaller financial institutions in providing their customers with an improved digital experience on their website while staying within constrained budgets due to the pandemic.

"It has been an incredibly tough year for so many industries. At a time when consumer expectations for flawless and convenient digital experiences are at an all-time high, companies are finding that resources and budgets are at an all-time low. Many banks and credit unions have come to the realization that digital website experiences they offer to customers and members are outdated and insufficient," said SilverTech CEO and founder Nick Soggu. "That's what inspired SilverTech to create KuberaDX."

As bank operations moved fully online during the pandemic, smaller financial institutions could not keep up with new, changing technology and customer expectations. SilverTech saw this need and created a turnkey content management option specifically for banks and credit unions with smaller budgets to help them reach the same level of personalization, automation, and flexibility as their competition. While SilverTech also delivers customized web solutions, it wanted to develop an option that would accommodate the smaller institutions in need.

Building and maintaining a website on a modern digital platform is a large undertaking, taking up to a year or more to build from start to finish. KuberaDX is a turnkey content management solution that takes less than 90 days to launch from start to finish and is updated with industry technology as it becomes available. This solution provides an improved user experience while also keeping website manageability at top of mind, with no coding or technical knowledge required. Web pages can be configured on the fly to contain one or multiple modules, allowing for flexibility and continuity across web pages.

Built on the Progress® Sitefinity® Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and delivered on a SaaS model, KuberaDX includes drag-and-drop features geared toward banks and credit unions. From rates management and branch and locator modules, leads management and personalization, this solution is modeled to grow-as-you-go and gives the option to add additional integrations on the existing CMS.

"Providing customers with optimal digital experiences has quickly become a must for today's financial institutions as consumers expect experiences that are consistent and unified across every touchpoint," said Sophie Pibouin, VP of Sales, Progress. "SilverTech's decades of financial services expertise and proven turnkey modules make KuberaDX the ideal, fast, modern, and affordable website solution for banks and credit unions who want to deliver exceptional digital experiences to their customers."

About SilverTech

SilverTech is a fast-growing national digital marketing agency that helps grow brands, create compelling user experiences, and increase operational efficiencies for businesses such as United Community Bank, Credit Union of Texas, Intrust Bank, Fulton Bank, and Georgia United Credit Union. With over 60 full-time employees, SilverTech's specialists provide business consulting, digital strategy, website design and development, content management system implementation, digital marketing, marketing automation, search engine optimization, and more. For more information about KuberaDX, visit the website at www.kuberadx.com. For questions about SilverTech's other capabilities, please visit the website at www.silvertech.com.

