SilverTech Wins Gold W³ Award for Their Work With Credit Union of Texas and Sitecore

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverTech, a full-service digital marketing agency, received the W³ Gold award for its work with the Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) on the strategy, design and development of its website (www.cutx.org), built on the Sitecore experience platform and personalized to create relevant user experiences.

SilverTech's winning entry was selected by judges appointed by the Academy of Interactive and Digital Arts, who reviewed more than 5,000 entries across the globe. Based on criteria that included creativity, usability, functionality and ease of use, SilverTech received Gold honors for digital excellence honoring outstanding websites in the financial services category.

The new CUTX website, which launched in March 2019, features interactive product selectors, personalized messaging and content, a mobile-first design, consumer lifestyle pages, relevant search, and Salesforce integration.

The website combines integrates first- and third-party data, leveraging a data management platform (DMP), marketing automation platform and content management system. Website visitors are segmented into journey paths based on financial product interest. The meaningful content that maps buyers to the right information at the right time has resulted in over 300% growth in website leads.

SilverTech is a certified gold partner of Sitecore and was the 2018 winner of Sitecore's Experience Awards for Best Use of Personalization in North America.

SilverTech is a digital marketing agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, SilverTech delivers digital transformation strategies and services that connect user experiences with data and technology to achieve and maximize results. Their integrated solutions provide a 360-degree view of even the most complex customer journeys. With offices in New Hampshire and Indiana, SilverTech has worked with brands such as Fulton Bank, Segway, Drexel University, Pepco, State of New Hampshire Travel and Tourism, and Conservation International. To learn more, visit SilverTech's website at https://www.silvertech.com.

