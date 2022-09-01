Silverton Casino Announces Special Perks For Military & Veterans

Las Vegas Casino Salutes Heroes of the Community

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this week, Silverton Casino has launched special perks for the military and veterans, including discounts up to 50 percent off at Silverton restaurants, special happy hour rates at casino lounges, and even free "swipe and win" promotions in the casino.

As part of the new Military and Veteran Salute, these heroes are given special perks every Wednesday.

In order to receive these benefits, eligible visitors must present a military ID, badge or discharge papers at the Silverton Rewards counter.

This new program is in addition to the casino's popular FAB50+ Senior Salute Mondays, which offers similar perks to those over 50 years of age every Monday.

For more details, visit www.silvertoncasino.com/military or www.silvertoncasino.com/firstresponder

About Silverton Casino Hotel

Silverton Casino Hotel celebrates its Silver Anniversary in 2022, commemorating a quarter century in Las Vegas. The local casino favorite offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton features 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art gaming, including the most popular slot machines and table games. An 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, home to thousands of sharks, stingrays and tropical fish, was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

The resort is a culinary destination, featuring Mi Casa grill cantina, Su Casa sushi bar, Sundance Grill, WuHu Noodle, Shady Grove Lounge, Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge, Starbucks, and Johnny Rockets. Twin Creeks is known as the premier Off-Strip steakhouse in Las Vegas. The unique "Stakes are High" program at Twin Creeks Steakhouse gives diners a chance to roll dice to win a complimentary Creekstone Farms Tomahawk, the restaurant's signature cut.

In addition to the adjacent 165,000-square-foot flagship Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, the Silverton Village features a 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, the 18-story luxury high-rise The Berkley, and several restaurants, including Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

