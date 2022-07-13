Silverton Casino to Reimagine Its 300-Room Hotel: Boutique Glitz Meets Western Glam

In Celebration of its 25th Anniversary, Silverton is Creating a New Boutique Hotel Experience

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Silverton Casino Hotel has announced it is undergoing a complete reimagining of its hotel offering, creating a new boutique hotel experience to anchor the resort.

The remodeled hotel will feature 300 "rustic-luxe" guest rooms and suites including three distinct "design stories," each with its own curated style, decor and spirit that will transport guests into a unique experience during every visit:

Main entrance of Silverton Casino Hotel

➢ Cowboy Kitsch Collection – rooms featuring a quirky blend of rustic chic with tasteful modern accents

➢ Rustic Modern Collection – rooms featuring natural, aged, and weathered furnishings, with the sense of natural warmth of the outdoors

➢ Livin' Lodge Collection – rooms inspired by the elegant Rockies glam design and the legendary cattle baron homes found in the West.

The designs were inspired by the company's award-winning sister property Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which opened to national acclaim in 2021 in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Just like Hotel Drover, the Silverton designs include rich details with intentional and eye-catching touchpoints. Since opening, the Drover has been recognized by USA Today, Condé Nast, Forbes, and Travel + Leisure for its unique and elegant western glam design, its curated art, crafted fixtures, and custom furnishings.

"This is more than a room remodel," said Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer. "This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience."

To prepare for the extensive renovation, the hotel and adjacent Sway pool deck will be out of service beginning in early August and scheduled to reopen in early 2023. The entire resort – including the casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks, and Bass Pro Shops – will remain open during the hotel and pool renovation. In addition, Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village and The Berkley, Las Vegas – both located within the Silverton Village district – will remain open.

The design of this $45M project is under the direction of Kayla Wilkie, director of Design and Development for Lifestyle and Hospitality for Majestic Realty Co., an affiliate of Silverton. "Kayla did a phenomenal job in designing the award-winning Hotel Drover in Fort Worth and I expect that she will deliver an amazing product for us here as well," said Cavileer.

In addition to the Las Vegas renovation, Silverton is expanding its brand to Pahrump Nev., where it is set to build the new Silverton Ranch Casino, anchored by Marriott Springhill Suites. The project is expected to break ground later this year.

Architectural and Interior Design for the Silverton renovation project was provided by Klai Juba Wald, the resort's architect of record.

About Silverton Casino Hotel

Silverton Casino Hotel celebrates its Silver Anniversary in 2022, commemorating a quarter century in Las Vegas. The local casino favorite offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton features 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art gaming, including the most popular slot machines and table games. A 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, home to thousands of sharks, stingrays and tropical fish, was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

The resort is a culinary destination, featuring Mi Casa grill cantina, Su Casa sushi bar, Sundance Grill, WuHu Noodle, Shady Grove Lounge, Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge, Starbucks, and Johnny Rockets and Twin Creeks, known as the premier Off-Strip steakhouse in Las Vegas. The unique "Stakes are High" program at Twin Creeks Steakhouse gives diners a chance to roll dice to win a complimentary Creekstone Farms Tomahawk, the restaurant's signature cut.

In addition to the adjacent 165,000-square-foot flagship Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, the Silverton Village features a 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, the 18-story luxury high-rise The Berkley, and several restaurants, including Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

Media Contacts

Keith Salwoski

Executive Director of Communications

[email protected]

702.914.8616

OneSeven Agency

Dawn Britt/Carrie Giverson

[email protected]

702.449.2818

SOURCE Silverton Casino Hotel