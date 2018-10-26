NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvia (Xueyao) Chen, MS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Real Estate Investment Analyst at Pantheon Pacific Capital Management.

With its inception in 2009, Pantheon Pacific is a private equity investment management firm, with global presence and unique capabilities in cross border investment in multi sectors, in technologies, life sciences, and real estates. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality service that they deserve, the firm manages a number of private equity funds, family investment vehicles, and direct investment partnerships, with total capital and asset under management more than $1.2 billion.

A resolute believer, "If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit," Ms. Chen believes consistent learning and good teamwork are basics for business success. Now, Ms. Chen is getting more exposure to private equity in emerging market (life science and high-tech Unicorns) and is familiar with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC, or blank-check companies), e.g. Conducting fundamental analysis and valuation for high-tech candidates in M&A; tracking the dynamics of capital markets in the US and HK.

Having worked in her current capacity at Pantheon Pacific Capital Management for two and a half years, Silvia Chen has established herself as a distinguished professional in the industry. Throughout her illustrious career, Chen has attained extensive experience in the areas of Market Research and Financial Analysis. A CFA Level III Candidate, Chen is expert on research, financial modeling and fundamental analysis, familiar with databases including FactSet, CapitalIQ, CompStak, MS Office Access, SPA CRM and etc. and also received a 540 on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test scoring in the 83rd percentile.

For the past two years, Ms. Chen completed valuation project for $300M commercial building project, by researching the market and developing the model. And she improved the rental property database update function, increasing efficiency by 30% through automation of excel which enables generation of easy-to-read charts and illustrations. Diligent and energetic, Ms. Chen responds to client and investor requests for additional information, clarifying data, and reports directly to Managing Directors routinely. In short, she maintains the real estate databases; prepare ad-hoc analysis and performance reports to assist the management team in evaluating special projects in a timely manner and smooth negotiations for potential opportunities.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Chen graduated from Fordham University-Gabelli School of Business where she earned her Master of Science degree in Global Finance.

To further enhance her professional development, Chen is an esteemed member and active volunteer of several exemplary organizations including National Association of Asian American Professionals, Asian Financial Society, Financial Women Association and ALPFA.

