Silvus Technologies To Deliver Over 1,000 Radios in Support of US Army IVAS Program

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has received a $3.9M order from the United States Army to provide tactical Mobile Ad Hoc (MANET) radios in support of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program.

The IVAS program utilizes an Augmented Reality (AR) Heads Up Display (HUD) goggle to provide soldiers with situational awareness while allowing their eyes to remain focused on the battlefield. Critical to the success of the program is a high performance, low size/weight/power (SWaP) tactical radio network that allows soldiers to share information wirelessly in real time and in dynamic, unpredictable circumstances.

Silvus competed with more than a dozen companies in the downselect process for the IVAS prototyping phase and was selected to deliver over 1,000 IVAS radios to support rigorous integration and testing which will culminate in a Soldier Touch Point (STP) event in mid-2020. The STP is designed to provide direct user feedback and will follow a DevOps model where Silvus and other vendors work closely with the government to develop, deploy and operate solutions more efficiently, shortening the development life cycle.

"Silvus is prepared to support the needs of the IVAS program as our StreamCaster radios are optimized for low size/weight/power, high scalability, high throughput and resilient connectivity in congested/contested environments, providing the soldier with real time data transmission for situational awareness," said Silvus Technologies Vice President of Sales, Jimi Henderson. "IVAS is a fast-moving and forward-leaning program which is well matched with our ability to rapidly produce cutting edge technology and refine its capabilities to meet the needs of the warfighter."

The IVAS program has been prioritized and accelerated to meet multiple US Army Future Command's "Top 6" Modernization Priorities including Networks and Soldier Lethality as well as Air and Missile Defense.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

Contact:

Jimi Henderson

Vice President of Sales

Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 310.479.3333

[email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

www.silvustechnologies.com

