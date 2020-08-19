SIMBA Chain Announces Connectivity to Over-260 Applications on Microsoft AppSource

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain innovator SIMBA Chain today announced the availability of its Smart Contract as a Service (SCaaS) platform on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

With its low code and drag-and-drop approach, SIMBA Chain's cloud-based blockchain platform democratizes distributed application (dapp) design, development, and deployment, providing a powerful business enabler that was previously the domain of elite developers with deep coding experience. By using the SIMBA Chain SCaaS platform, individuals with little or no coding experience can quickly create dapps for iOS, Android, and the web to solve a range of operational and mission-critical challenges that require secure, immutable data transmission, storage, and tracking.

Joel Neidig, CEO and co-founder of SIMBA Chain observed that inclusion on Microsoft AppSource supports "do-it-yourself" developers intent on prototyping and experimentation, as well as experienced developers who can use the platform to scale complex, enterprise-wide blockchains. "Our platform is so simple, intuitive, and fast that literally anyone with an idea can create a blockchain dapp. With the increased visibility and accessibility afforded by Microsoft AppSource, we hope to engage and motivate new users to design and test dapps for specific use cases," Neidig continued. "Ultimately, we want empowered analysts—individuals with deep expertise in a specific industry who have an intuitive understanding of technology—to experiment with blockchain and unleash the next wave of digital transformation."

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're happy to welcome the SIMBA Chain SCaaS platform to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as the Simba Chain platform to help customers meet their needs faster."

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, SIMBA Chain is a Microsoft independent software vendor. Its SCaaS blockchain platform runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, and the solution supports Ethereum, Quorum, RSK, Stellar, Hyperledger, and other blockchain protocols. Learn more here.

