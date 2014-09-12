SIMCom at MWCA2018: Forging Global Partnerships to Drive Seamless IoT Globalization

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMCom wireless, a wholly owned subsidiary of SUNSEA AIOT (002313.SZ), a world-leading Internet of Things (IoT) module supplier, announces today they are to showcase their latest solutions at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018, this September 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, CA.

SIMCom Wireless will demonstrate the company's ability to help corporate clients create seamless global enterprises via the migration of services to IoT-based platforms across various verticals.

Highlights will include:

Capstone: SIMCom and Capstone recently cooperated to create a unique portfolio of water meters and SW applications for municipalities and water suppliers to intelligently transform their software applications. Utilizing an Open Sense DMA (Device Management Application) as a robust cloud-based management solution and full integration with a suite of devices, SIMCom and Capstone were able to provide features such as OTA, command and control system for customers across the globe. Most carriers have agreed to fast-track certification of Capstone's products which contain SIMCom's SIM7000A modules, supporting NB-IoT/eMTC/GSM this year.

DataRemote: A specialist in IoT wireless communications solutions tailored for every enterprise level, for the first time, chose SIMCom's SIM7100A as its 4G LTE Cat. 3 Modules to provide its LTE network. In the future, the company plans to adopt the Cat. 4 module embedded with the SIM7600X-H designed for the North American market.

Coffee Leo: SIMCom and Coffee Leo will showcase a connected coffee vending machine designed for a range of self-service scenarios. Using a touchscreen, users can order coffee, pay, and monitor the machine's status. The Coffee Leo IoT solution allows operators to remotely control the devices and send data through an embedded cloud-based module (SIM7600A-H for business in the US or SIM7600CE for China). All software applications of the coffee machine are the same and can be switched seamlessly.

Connected Massage Master: SIMCom and Momoda will showcase the mini-spa zone service for massage chairs. Visitors will be able to see how to work through SIMCom 4G modules(SIM7500A) to make payment and how the smart massage chair connects to Momoda's revenue and data management platform which collects and transmits machine data. Momoda and their partners, can use the app to monitor and manage their entire network of machines and can be alerted to potential issues, reducing downtime and costs.

Ms. Wendy Wang, CEO of SIMCom said: "Over the past 16 years, SIMCom has become the leader in module hardware manufacturing. With the aim of building the world's number one IoT enterprise, we continue to strengthen our collaboration with local companies in the US and globally. To this end, we plan to invest more in the high-end market and will actively seek strong partners to grow together."

About SUNSEA IoT

SUNSEA IoT is a pioneer in the Internet of Things industry in China. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of SIMCom and LongSung IoT modules and best-in-class cloud services with Ayla technology. We also provide Artificial Intelligence of Things solutions and services to telcos and customers in major IoT industries. For more information, visit www.sunseagroup.com.

About SIMCom

SIMCom Wireless Solutions, since its founding in 2002, has been an innovator and pioneer in the cellular module industry with over 1,500 patents awarded. SIMCom has certified 2G, 3G and LTE modules for all your IoT deployments, including NB-IoT, Cat-M1, Cat-1 and Cat-4 certified for carriers in North America and globally for more than 10,000 enterprise class-users. For more information, visit www.simcomm2m.com.

