SimCon Award Winners Finalised

BRISTOL, England, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simwood are pleased to announce that the SimCon Award Winners for 2019 have now been finalised and will be presented by Rachel Riley at SimCon2 on the 7th February, in Bristol.

The SimCon Awards are unique in that they are designed to recognise the unsung heroes of the open source community and telecommunications industry. They have no prescribed categories, with nominations invited from across the community, with the primary aim being to ensure that those who so richly deserve acclaim, do receive it. A fundamental rule and difference to other awards is that self-nominations are prohibited!

Simon Woodhead, Simwood's CEO explains: "Sadly, we believe the way awards operate in our marketplace is fundamentally broken, and increasingly meaningless. The SimCon Awards are intended to change that. Recipients will be thoroughly deserving individuals or organisations who, either as inspirational people or, as innovative businesses, have made significant contributions to our community and industry. Unlike other award winners, they have not nominated themselves, nor have they been offered opportunity to buy dinner and advertising packages before winning - we want the community to surface those who would never contemplate self-promotion and would otherwise be overlooked."

SimCon is an annual event at Simwood's HQ in Bristol, bringing the best speakers from around the community as well as covering in depth topics of relevance to Simwood's customers. The SimCon Awards are open to anyone, regardless of whether a customer, and the awards ceremony will be streamed online.

About Simwood

Founded by Simon Woodhead in 1996, Simwood is a wholesale carrier specialising in uncompromisingly honest, dynamic and innovation-driven wholesale VoIP telephony.

With its own infrastructure and presences in multiple data centres across the UK, and an exciting expansion into the USA, Simwood has over 20 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge, innovative and secure solutions for VoIP telephony and beyond.

Simwood is recognised internationally for its innovation in the field of fraud prevention and has invested heavily in research, infrastructure and technical expertise to provide market-leading technologically advanced carrier service solutions.

