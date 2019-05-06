SIME Completes Study Validating Clinical AI Platform in Neonatal Respiratory Care

LONDON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIME, a Clinical AI company generating unique biological data to deliver life-saving solutions, today announced the publication of its pivotal 'Fast Assessment of Lung Maturity at Birth' study. The study validates the first application on the company's patented AI Platform: a rapid point-of-care neonatal Lung Maturity Test (LMT) [doi.org/10.1111/apa.13683]

Building on previous clinical data published in 2016, the 'Fast Assessment of Lung Maturity at Birth' study demonstrates that by measuring lung maturity biomarkers, AI can predict Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) with high accuracy (91% sensitivity) moments after birth. RDS is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in premature babies, and although it can be alleviated with immediate treatment, there is currently no clinical tool that is able to predict the disease fast enough to be clinically effective. LMT generates the information needed to screen millions of babies for RDS each year, addressing one of the most urgent unmet needs in neonatology.

"The study success marks a major milestone for SIME. It demonstrates that our technology, a point-of-care Data Engine and AI Platform, generates new kinds data that can be used to direct clinical intervention," said Povl Verder, CEO of SIME. "Now that our technology has been validated in multiple clinical studies, we are focusing on growing our curated datasets and adding additional applications to the SIME platform."

SIME's novel Data Engine generates unique data from biological samples at the point of care. These data are then analysed by the platform's proprietary AI algorithms to predict disease, discover new biomarkers and develop life-saving tools for doctors and nurses. LMT is the first example of how this technology, and the data it generates, can be used to deliver preventative care, improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Completion of the study has enabled SIME to accelerate platform development, and begin next phase clinical studies of LMT in China, Europe and, following a recent clinical partnership agreement, the US. Keeping with the company's commitment to full clinical data transparency, all study results will be published and disseminated.

About SIME

Founded on three decades of research by a world renowned clinician and an AI pioneer, SIME is a Clinical AI company applying medical excellence, proprietary AI and data ingenuity to deliver next-generation healthcare solutions. Our technology, a clinically proven Data Engine and patented AI Platform, generates, enriches and analyses unique biological data to deliver data-driven medicine. Unlocking the potential of the world's most complex database – the human body.

The first AI Platform application is a Lung Maturity Test (LMT) for premature infants used to help neonatologists predict Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) minutes after birth. SIME is based in London (UK), Shanghai (China) and Holbaek (Denmark). Further information can be found at www.simedx.com.

