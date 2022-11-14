Simform achieves Amazon CloudFront Service Delivery Program (SDP) Designation

Simform, a leading digital product engineering company and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announces that it is now an Amazon CloudFront Service Delivery Program (SDP) partner. The designation accredits Simform as an Amazon CloudFront expert helping its customers accelerate content delivery with best practices and deep technical knowledge.

The Amazon CloudFront Service Delivery Program (SDP) recognizes APN partners for following best practices with Amazon CloudFront. It certifies Simform as an expert in helping its customers deploy a global content delivery network (CDN) service to accelerate the delivery of

Websites

APIs

Video Content

Other Web Assets.

By enabling customers to skillfully deploy Amazon CloudFront, Simform offers businesses and its developers an easy way to optimize performance, accelerate content, and reduce costs. The Amazon CloudFront SDP status also acknowledges that Simform has demonstrated proven customer success with the service.

As an Amazon CloudFront SDP partner, Simform provides solutions-focused offerings to AWS customers in the media management, security, monitoring and analytics, and content acceleration space. The offerings complement and augment existing AWS services to help customers optimize their use of Amazon CloudFront.

But that's not all! Here's how Simform's Amazon CloudFront SDP will help its customers meet their business objectives:

Expertise : Deep understanding of Amazon CloudFront best practices, early access to its feature releases and roadmaps, and extensive experience working with CloudFront.

: Deep understanding of Amazon CloudFront best practices, early access to its feature releases and roadmaps, and extensive experience working with CloudFront. Time Savings : Deploying CDNs with Amazon CloudFront right the first time, thereby eliminating unnecessary time lost in troubleshooting.

: Deploying CDNs with Amazon CloudFront right the first time, thereby eliminating unnecessary time lost in troubleshooting. ROI: Expertise in helping organizations maximize their investment in CloudFront, and optimal service configuration for reducing total costs.

Achieving the Amazon CloudFront SDP further expands Simform's cloud development competencies. With 25+ AWS-certified professionals and dedicated teams of cloud practitioners, Simform's AWS forte is already strong with AWS Lambda SDP, Amazon RDS SDP, and AWS Well-Architected Program designations.

"Crafting effective content delivery solutions has empowered our customers to meet their business goals by improving user experience. And with Amazon CloudFront SDP, we will enable them to unlock new-found value as it gives us access to a plethora of AWS resources and support", said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform, while sharing the news.

Simform is excited to achieve the Amazon CloudFront Service Delivery Partner status and help businesses deliver their best with AWS's capabilities.

About Simform

Simform is a digital product engineering and IT talent solutions company with a mission to solve complex software engineering problems. With its top-tier technology partnerships, Simform focuses on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud and other latest technologies to achieve operational excellence, high performance, and cost efficiency. It has built a thriving clientele, including leading startups, Fortune 500 companies, and WHO-recognized NGOs who leverage its services to meet tech goals.

