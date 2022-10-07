Simform Achieves Amazon RDS Service Delivery Program (SDP) Partnership

Simform, a leading digital product engineering company, and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announces that it is now an Amazon RDS Service Delivery Program (SDP) member. The designation differentiates Simform as a database service expert for its deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success with Amazon RDS.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform, a leading digital product engineering company headquartered in the USA, announces that it has achieved a new AWS Service Delivery Program specialization for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS).

The Amazon RDS Service Delivery Program (SDP) is accredited to APN partners for following best practices with Amazon RDS. It recognizes Simform for delivering cost-efficient and scalable solutions to ease management of all complex, administrative, and time-consuming tasks related to RDS. It acknowledges that Simform can skillfully execute new RDS implementations and database migrations and build RDS-compatible tools for its customers.

Being an RDS Service Delivery Partner enables Simform to enhance performance, security, and monitoring for its customers across seven database engines supported by RDS, including Amazon Aurora MySQL, Aurora PostgreSQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, SQL Server.

Here's how Simform's Amazon RDS Specialization will improve customers' experience and help meet their business objectives:

Technical Expertise: Deep understanding of RDS best practices, early access to its features and roadmaps, and extensive experience in working with RDS.

Deep understanding of RDS best practices, early access to its features and roadmaps, and extensive experience in working with RDS. Time Savings: Getting RDS implementation, deployments, and configurations right the first time, thereby eliminating unnecessary troubleshooting.

Getting RDS implementation, deployments, and configurations right the first time, thereby eliminating unnecessary troubleshooting. Performance Efficiency: Expertise in helping organizations maximize their investment and optimal RDS configuration for total cost reduction

Achieving the Amazon RDS SDP adds one more feather to Simform's cap as it continues to deliver exceptional cloud services . With 25+ AWS-certified professionals and dedicated teams of cloud practitioners, Simform has also achieved AWS Lambda SDP and AWS Well-Architected Program designations.

"We are always looking for ways to deliver cloud solutions more proficiently to solidify customers' confidence in our cloud competencies, so they can focus on their business growth," said Hiren Dhaduk, VP of Engineering at Simform. " And this program will further expand and deepen our technical expertise in the AWS ecosystem with new knowledge, resources, and technologies we can use.

With the achievement of Amazon RDS Service Delivery Partner status, Simform continuously strives to enrich its cloud competencies in the future.

About Simform Solutions

Simform is a digital product engineering and IT talent solutions company with a mission to solve complex software engineering problems. It also provides expert cloud services to help businesses make the most of AWS products and services. Our thriving clientele includes leading startups, Fortune500 companies, and WHO-recognized NGOs who leverage our services to meet their tech goals.

Press Contact

Hiren Dhaduk

3212372727

https://www.simform.com/

SOURCE Simform