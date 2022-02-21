Simform achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner tier accreditation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform, a leading USA-headquartered software development company, announces that it has achieved an Advanced Consulting Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The Advanced Consulting Partner status is a valuable accreditation given to APN Technology Partners. It is awarded to organizations that demonstrate expertise in AWS ecosystem technologies, proven experience building software solutions, and excellent accomplishments of exceptional customer experiences.

Simform has been a frontrunner in Cloud Development and DevOps services. It has been training its technical teams for the required skill-set over the years to advance its AWS competencies. The company is now 25+ AWS certified members strong, with three partner programs.

This acquisition of advanced partner status furthers its mission to help enterprises with best-in-class cloud deployment services, cloud integration services, CloudOps, networking, data engineering, and a host of other cloud services over AWS.

"Data and cloud engineering is still a new area of exploration for many organizations, so we are extending our technical expertise to help them explore and try things that cloud and AWS mutually offer," said Hiren Dhaduk, VP of Engineering at Simform. "With our AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status, we're coming up with pre-vetted cloud engineering talent and continue to support our customers throughout their cloud journeys."

Simform has built a thriving clientele of AWS customers by delivering a unique blend of cloud services and support. Given its years of software development experience, it has nailed an end-to-end AWS experience by innovatively utilizing AWS services based on specific business requirements. Simform has worked extensively on modernizing cloud applications, developing cloud-native apps, conducting large-scale cloud migrations, optimizing cloud ecosystems for better performance, infrastructure management for businesses to scale, create, and retire infrastructure as required.

With the introduction of services and newly acquired title, Simform is delighted to help its tech partners review workloads, align them with the latest best practices and provide the best ways to leverage AWS products and services.

About Simform

Simform is a software development company with a mission to help successful companies extend their tech capacity. Since 2010, Our team of 300+ experts has helped businesses through our development services. We are a dedicated strategic partner to top startups, Fortune 500 companies, and NGOs featured by WHO. Simform's extended development team model helps with custom software development, QA and Testing, API design and integration, and product development services.

Press Contact:

Hiren Dhaduk

(321) 237-2727

https://www.simform.com/

SOURCE Simform