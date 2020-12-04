SimilarWeb Intelligence Report: Amazon's Cyber Monday purchases down 44% YoY

...both days failed to generate the "lift" in purchasing we've seen historically from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Tweet this

The adjusted growth rate shows Black Friday purchases are actually down 23% and Cyber Monday down 44%.

"The initial results for Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday are complicated. In raw terms, purchase volume for Black Friday was up YoY and Cyber Monday down. However, if we adjust the numbers to account for the unique shift to digital commerce we've experienced in 2020, both days failed to generate the 'lift' in purchasing we've seen historically from Black Friday and Cyber Monday." — Greg Malen, VP Solutions at SimilarWeb

Top Categories

Unlike Prime Day, where the top purchased categories mirrored an "average" shopping day on Amazon, Black Friday and Cyber Monday introduce a heightened demand for Toys & Games.

Consumers shopping for their kids propelled the category into the top five (excluding Grocery & Foods), with a 7% growth rate on Black Friday YoY; however, the growth rate was not sustained on Cyber Monday.

A persistent theme throughout the pandemic is the propensity for consumers to shop for their homes. Tools & Home Improvement and Patio, Lawn and Garden are two categories that have grown significantly throughout 2020. Both categories featured double-digit growth on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

At first glance, it might be a bit surprising to see a decrease within the Video Games category, given the launch of the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5. High demand and low inventory led to an increase in product views throughout the holiday, but a decrease in purchases, as Amazon (and others) struggle to keep the consoles in stock.

Top Products

The power of the homepage is highlighted in the fact that Amazon-branded products control five of the top ten slots on Black Friday and eight on Cyber Monday. This trend is consistent with October's Prime Day when Amazon-branded products controlled eight of the top ten and half of the top fifty products.

One major distinction between the two events is purchase volume — overlapping ASINs were purchased 2-4x more frequently on Prime Day than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This highlights that consumers felt more comfortable buying their Amazon-branded devices on Prime Day, and potentially that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a better showcase for more long-tail items in the Amazon marketplace.

