SimilarWeb Opens New Office in Burlington, Massachusetts

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimilarWeb , the world's leading market intelligence company, announces today the opening of a new office located in Burlington, Massachusetts, to accelerate inside sales activities and fuel the company's international growth across key markets.

The new Burlington office operations will be led by David Upton, Director of Inside Sales and Account Management for North America, and overseen by Donna Dror, the General Manager for North America. Burlington joins SimilarWeb's two other locations across the US, in New York and San Francisco.

"As a part of our expansion and the reinforcement of our offering to US-based SMBs, we realized the importance of further developing inside sales for this rapidly-growing market,'' said Or Offer, CEO of SimilarWeb. "Our company's mission has always been about democratizing data and making digital intelligence available to all. We want everyone to have access to the insights they need to win their market," Offer adds.

SimilarWeb's CRO, Carrie Lazorchak, is particularly excited to open the company's newest office in Burlington, "Having had previous experience in this area, I have always been impressed with the great talent in and around Greater Boston. Moreover, with an abundance of forward-thinking Fortune 500 companies and several prestigious universities, we see this move as the perfect location to strengthen our company presence."

About SimilarWeb:

SimilarWeb provides the measure of the digital world. With the largest international online panel consisting of hundreds of millions of devices, SimilarWeb provides granular insights about any website or app across a wide array of industries. Global brands such as Google, eBay and adidas rely on SimilarWeb to understand, track and grow their digital market share. The company has raised $112M to date, and has over 400 employees and offices spanning four continents with headquarters located in Tel Aviv, Israel. SimilarWeb has been named one of Wall Street's Secret Weapons and one of Calcalist's 2018 List of 50 Most Promising Israeli Startups.

