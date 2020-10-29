Simio and Microsoft Bring the Digital Twin Vision to Life

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft's newly released eBook "Enhance Innovation and Agility with Digital Twins" brings clarity to the rapidly emerging Digital Twin market and demonstrates through case studies the value unlocked by disruptive innovators like Simio, bringing the Manufacturing Digital Twin vision to life. The eBook showcases the thriving Azure Digital Twin platform and underscores the importance of Microsoft partners to the Digital Twin ecosystem.

Microsoft defines the Digital Twin as "a virtual replica of a physical object, machine part, system, process or entire lifecycle." Microsoft's eBook highlights how Digital Twins in asset management, performance management, operations, and facility optimization enable real-time monitoring and control, possess the ability to learn with AI and ML, autonomously update and self-heal, and can improve systems and designs over time.

Simio's Digital Twin exemplifies this definition, employing unique, ground-breaking technology to construct simulation-based forward-looking Digital Twins to help global manufacturers solve some of their most pressing issues. The comprehensive case study included in the eBook explains how a Simio Digital Twin can be deployed to achieve optimized production scheduling and capacity planning, resulting in reduced operational costs, increased on-time delivery, and the agility to reschedule when shop floor events derail production.

"The Microsoft eBook is especially timely considering the global disruption caused by COVID-19 and the accelerating need for manufacturing and supply chain agility. Companies equipped with Digital Twins conduct scenario analyses and accelerate decision-making processes with end to end visibility," said Renee Thiesing, Simio's Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Ms. Thiesing added, "Simio is pleased to partner with Microsoft to deliver the Simio Digital Twin on Azure to manufacturers looking to realize the compelling benefits of integrating Digital Twin technology into their mission-critical processes."

