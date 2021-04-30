Simio Announces the Release of Simio Software 14.221

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest version of Simio Software 14.221 is packed with customer-driven updates and enhancements to assist you with automating repetitive tasks and improving your overall experience to ensure you focus solely on simulation modeling.

The latest features added to the newly released version of Simio Software include multi-layer modeling features, a streamlined model duplication feature, new Simbits, and an extra library. The majority of the updated features were customer-driven requests, and Simio is delighted to announce the following new ease-of-use features:

The ability to duplicate a model without having to go to the project window - this feature allows users to place object or animation graphics in different layers. A visibility tab can be used to apply the invisibility feature to specific layers. The invisibility feature enables the user to render layers invisible to hide the objects and animations in the selected layer.

Streamlined duplication of models- The intuitive model duplication process ensures users no longer have to go through the project window to duplicate models. The model duplication feature supports the copying and duplication of the original model's features by right-clicking on the model selecting the "duplicate model" tab.

Extra Library Objects - New objects have been added to the library to simplify the 3D modeling process and to create interactive models. These objects include a dynamic liftTruck, an elevator, and robots.

"The new Simio Software version will provide users with new intuitive features that improve usability, the quality of visualized 3D environments, and provides the user with supportive information while using Simio," said Eric Howard, Vice President Marketing of Simio LLC. "The features of the latest version of Simio Software are customer-driven features that optimize the user experience and highlight the level of importance we place on customer feedback."

For more information about Simio Software 14.221, you can examine the release notes here.

Media Contact:

Eric Howard

+1-412-265-5295

[email protected]

About Simio LLC:

Simio LLC is an enterprise software business delivering disruptive solutions uniquely positioned to improve the design and operation of our customers' businesses. Simio software is based on ground-breaking Simulation technology and is trusted by decision-makers in the world's largest companies. We are an agile, fast-growing business solving the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution. For more information about Simio LLC and the Simio Forward-Looking Digital Twin, visit www.simio.com.

SOURCE Simio LLC