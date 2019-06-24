SIMIO Holds 3rd Annual SIMIO Sync Conference With Advanced Training 2019

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMIO, the leading global provider of simulation software for risk-based planning and scheduling, held its 3rd annual Simio Sync Conference in Pittsburgh on 14th and 15th May, 2019 at the historic Omni William Penn Hotel. A special networking event which was attended by clients, suppliers and staff was held at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and many participants took the opportunity to watch the University of Pittsburgh play West Virginia University on Tuesday evening after a networking dinner and drinks.

Speakers at the event included presenters from Fortune 500 Companies, as well as from top universities, who ably demonstrated the many ways that Simio has added strategic value to their businesses and studies.

"As a new client and user of Simio software, it was very informative to hear how other companies from around the world were using Simio software to improve their business process and to gain a competitive advantage in their respective market space," said conference delegate John Krupka of York Risk Services.

The Sync Conference included sessions on the application of Simio in the defense, construction, food and health care industries, as well as the benefits Simio software brings in terms of improved efficiency and effectiveness in federal government. Companies represented included Boeing, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Bayer, USPS, Pepsico, Spirit Airlines, Vidant Health, NCSU, Roche and many more.

Attendees included Operations Managers, Business Consultants, Industrial Engineers, Operations Research Analysts as well as Senior Managers from Manufacturing and other related disciplines. Simio staff were accessible throughout the event and eager to help delegates learn how they can apply Simio software to their specific planning and scheduling needs in order to reduce risk and optimize their operations.

As always, a major attraction of the Simio Sync conference was the fantastic networking opportunity with industry peers and experts. Everyone could benefit from big picture discussions and the sharing of tactical knowledge with fellow users which enabled them to improve their product knowledge and take away tips for delivering performance improvements in their own workplaces.

As Chris Tonn of Spirit Aerosystems commented, "Simio Sync is a good opportunity to meet and network with other Simio users and exchange ideas on how to apply Simio to solve today's challenges."

Following the Conference, many attendees participated in extensive learning and training sessions with Simio experts on the latest features and advances in Simio's software for simulation and scheduling. Topics on Day 1 included modeling supply chain applications using the enhanced Materials and Inventory features and using the API programming interface to address custom and complex issues. Day 2 focused on some of the more advanced features found in the Professional Edition, such as changeovers, work schedules, object templates, task sequencing, secondary resources, advanced tables, model initialization and output tables.

At the end of another successful Simio Sync conference, feedback from attendees was highly positive with many highly recommending the event to their peers and fellow users.

About Simio

Simio Simulation and Production Scheduling Software is the most advanced simulation software on the market. Simio has developed the only software to provide modeling and scheduling solutions without the need for programming, since it is fully object oriented, with all processes and objects being defined graphically.

Unlike its competitors, Simio software allows you to introduce risk into your production schedule with its patented 'Risk Based Planning and Scheduling' functionality. This feature not only helps you improve your business performance from a facility design perspective, but also helps you maximize business results by optimizing the use of critical resources and assessing the risk associated with operational decisions.

For more Case Studies demonstrating the user applications and the many benefits of Simio in terms of saving time, money and resources, please visit the company website: https://www.simio.com

