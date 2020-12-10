Simio to Participate in the First Ever Virtual Winter Simulation Conference

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio is delighted to confirm and announce its participation at the Winter Simulation Conference (WSC) 2020. The first virtual conference in WSC's 52 years of event experience will provide a virtual environment for participants to learn and network with experts in the simulation modeling, scheduling, and Digital Twin community.

Simio LLC will introduce the new features of its software product and its simulation modeling, scheduling, and Digital Twin capabilities to participants. You can expect to learn from the experts about groundbreaking applications of Simio in improving production performances and optimizing industrial processes across diverse industrial sectors.

Participants are welcome to visit Simio's digital booths to learn about our variety of products which include the Simio Digital Twin and how it leverages enterprise data to adapt to changes within an environment in real-time.

Simio virtual exhibition booths will provide demonstrations of the capabilities of Simio multi-purpose software and its tools for simulation modeling, scheduling, and developing a Digital Twin. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about Simio Academic Programs that is given as a free grant and has the industry-leading student competition with 10,000 students competing in the past five years.

Simio Academic Program and its corresponding grant provide tiered access to Simio Simulation and Digital Twin Software, teaching resources, and online training materials for free. The teaching resources include laboratory and course work, which can be used to teach both beginner and advanced courses on simulation modeling.

According to Eric Howard, Vice President of Marketing Simio LLC, "attendees who visit the Simio booth are eligible to apply for our academic grant which provides students and educators with access to Simio Simulation and Digital Twin Software for academic programs." He further stated that "educators have the opportunity to register their faculties or students to participate in Simio's student competition where prizes up to $11,000 can be won."

Simio LLC is an enterprise software business delivering disruptive solutions uniquely positioned to improve the design and operation of our customers' businesses. Simio software is based on ground-breaking Simulation technology and is trusted by decision-makers in the world's largest companies. We are an agile, fast-growing business solving the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution. For more information about Simio LLC and the Simio Forward-Looking Digital Twin, visit www.simio.com.

